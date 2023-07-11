To be a Jew means to care deeply and passionately about everything — from the spot on the new carpet to the stance in which to sing Shema, from your standpoint on various domestic public policies to your positions on foreign policy issues. To be a Jew means to have an opinion and to voice that opinion, or in truly Jewish fashion, to voice a few opinions.
In the Jewish world, we see this most clearly in discussions about Israel, her significance to our people, her relations with the Palestinians and with other Arabs. We struggle to decide: Should Israel be the light unto the nations, holding ethical values up as its highest ideals? Or should Israel, when the desperate need arises, bend those ethical values to survive? Is Israel the reason Jews can stand up proudly or is she the source of discomfort and embarrassment?
One of my teachers taught me there are two kinds of Jews in the world. There is the kind of Jew who detests war and violence, who believes that fighting is not ‘the Jewish way,’ who willingly accepts that Jews have their own higher standards of behavior. There is also the kind of Jew who thinks we have been too passive for too long and is convinced that it is time for us to strike back at our enemies, to reject once and for all the role of victim who willingly accepts that Jews cannot afford to depend on favors, that we must be tough and strong. The fact is — most of us are both kinds of Jews.
To be a Jew is to be pulled simultaneously in opposing, yet equally truthful, directions and to recognize the validity of these divergent positions.
There are those who criticize Israel for its vigorous defense of its citizens, who argue that Israel often offers a disproportionate response. Let us not forget, Israel exists in a very bad neighborhood and I for one will not criticize her for defending herself from people, states and organizations of evil which are out to destroy her very existence.
Of course, the Kabbalists, Jewish mystics, teach that God balances gevurah, strength, with chesed, loving kindness. We remember that after God drowned Pharaoh and his army in the Red Sea, God’s angelic hosts started celebrating, singing with glee, Mi Chamocha ba-eilim Adonai, Who is like you, O God? According to the Midrash, God berated the angels. Not for the praise but for the glee. Gevurah might sometimes be necessary but never with joy, and never without sadness at the pain it has created. The Midrash reminds us that strength must always tip back toward loving kindness.
In Israel, all military training emphasizes the policy, tohar haneshek, purity of arms. Israel’s soldiers are bound by a level of morality unmatched elsewhere. All of us should be proud of those Israeli rules. The basic principle of “purity of arms” is: “Israeli Defense Forces personnel will use their weapons and force only for the purpose of their mission, only to the necessary extent and will maintain their humanity even during combat.” It is a constant challenge to balance gevurah, the responsibility to defend oneself, with chesed, the need to act with kindness and compassion. Imagine being a Jewish soldier standing at a border crossing or near a roadblock. Watch an ambulance approach or a car claiming to be carrying a pregnant woman. You wonder about the scene spread out before you: Is this real? Or is this another terrorist ruse?
So where does the American Jew stand in all of this? We cannot become so caught up in the justified concern for Israel’s safety that we can no longer feel the anguish of civilians who have been killed, wounded or bereaved in what is called collateral damage. And we cannot become so troubled by the innocent deaths caused by Israel’s actions that we forget that Israel acted to protect its own citizens from a terrorist organization and its state sponsors; enemies openly committed to the destruction of Jews and the Jewish state. We need to be both kinds of Jews struggling eternally between two poles: gevurah and chesed.
May we derive the strength from this week’s Torah portion and each of us vow to find the courage to defend our people and our homeland, even as we demand that Jews everywhere stand up for peace. JN
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider is the spiritual leader of Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale and the president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.