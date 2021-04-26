Parshah Emor delineates the special laws regulating how the high priest conducts himself. He must live according to a higher standard of sanctity than the “ordinary” Jew. For example, he is prohibited from coming in contact with a dead body.
If a close relative dies he must guard his state of purity and not participate in the funeral. The only exception to this restriction is the case of the meit mitzvah. This refers to an individual who has no close relatives to arrange his burial. It is then a commandment upon every Jew to oversee his internment and the first person to encounter him is charged with that responsibility. What if that happens to be the high priest?
Judaism maintains that this person who may not attend the funeral of his blood relatives must do so for this total stranger. The chesed involved in honoring the deceased is so great that it overrides the high priest’s requirement to retain his ritual purity. This is an awe inspiring teaching about Judaism’s concern for the dignity of all people.
There is another category of people who must adhere to a “higher standard.” The verse exhorts, “You shall observe my commandments and perform them; I am Hashem. You shall not desecrate my Holy Name, rather I should be sanctified among the Children of Israel.”
It seems that the command to sanctify Hashem and not to disgrace His name is addressed specifically to those who observe the mitzvot. But if we are keeping the commandments then we are obviously respecting Hashem. Why is it precisely us who must be warned against disgracing His Name?
The mitzvot are extremely important but their mere technical or perfunctory fulfillment does not, in itself, constitute spiritual perfection.
God’s Commandments should not be regarded as arbitrary and incomprehensible demands without rhyme or reason. Some people believe that the value of religious performance resides solely in demonstrating obedience to Hashem. They do not make the effort to discover the moral values that are contained within the mitzvot.
This type of approach can cause someone to act in a manner which is contrary to the great ideals of Judaism. It is crucial for all Jews, especially observant ones, to be aware that their behavior will be scrutinized by others, their co-religionists and gentiles alike.
They will not be judged by their conscientious attention to every detail of the ritual code. Religions are evaluated by the overall behavior of their adherents, especially in their treatment of others. It is expected that religious people should be kind, considerate and compassionate. When such individuals exhibit wisdom, emotional control and concern for the welfare of others, they arouse admiration and respect.
In contrast, when these same people are seen to be unreasonable, uncaring and generally ignorant, they turn others off. Observers of the scene associate the unattractive behaviors of a theological group with the religion they represent, and the Name of G-d is not exalted.
The Jewish people are supposed to be a unique and holy people. In the Havdalah blessing recited at the conclusion of Shabbat we praise Hashem, Who differentiated between “the holy and profane, light and darkness, Israel and the nations....”
Hashem has separated us from all peoples of the earth, to be a “light unto the nations.” We must adhere to a higher standard of living that manifests knowledge honesty, justice and compassion. We should therefore strive to understand the moral teachings embedded in the commandments, internalize their meaning, and implement their wisdom in all areas of our lives.
The mission of the Jewish people, especially those who scrupulously observe the mitzvot, is to display, in its most attractive form, the beautiful lifestyle of Torah Judaism. May we merit to achieve it. JN
Rabbi Reuven Mann is the founder of Congregation Torat Emet in Phoenix.
