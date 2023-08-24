I try not to judge … but I do … it’s human to judge, right? Maybe it’s not the best part of humanity to judge others but we humans do it. We absolutely judge each other.
Each year during the month of Elul, we are asked to take this month to focus on turning our efforts inward and, instead of judging others, we are asked to begin the process of judging ourselves. Taking an accounting of our souls, cheshbon hanefesh, leading up to Rosh Hashanah, is the process by which we figure out where we currently are as a human being, starting with asking ourselves whether have we acted humanely in the past year to others? What kind of humans do we want to become? And, are we willing to do the work to become that kind of human?
To help us figure this out, consider one verse from this week’s Torah portion, Ki Teitzei, which talks about our obligation to our fellow human, where we are given one example regarding what it means to act humanely. In Deut. 22:4, we are taught: “If you see your fellow Israelite’s ass or ox fallen on the road, do not ignore it [hide from it]; you must raise it together [with him].”
This verse not only teaches us that it is our obligation not only to not hide ourselves from our fellow man when they, or even yet, their animal, is literally downtrodden but then it affirmatively teaches us that we shall surely help.
The great medieval French commentator, Rashi, taught us that “with him” means “with the owner,” but Rashi then clarifies by saying that if the owner decides to sit down and tells you, “As there is a positive commandment for you to help, I will sit by and you take care of it,” you have no obligation to help.
This last line of Rashi’s interpretation challenges me.
None of us has to imagine people feeling overwhelmed after disaster strikes. Watching (in real time) victims’ responses to the Maui fires, or even our own weather emergencies here in Arizona, and knowing how many suffer from serious accidents or illness, remind me how each one of us is one moment away from being a victim of misfortune ourselves. Unfortunately, too many of us do not have to imagine the potential paralysis that follows when trying to figure out how to overcome these difficulties, while trying to create our “new normal.”
Recently, I heard someone say, “why do they need help?” in response to a request for community support. And, “But Rabbi, they might be taking advantage if I help them. Shouldn’t they pull themselves up by their own bootstraps? That’s what I did.”
To them, it appeared that the individual had helpers available within their own family – and yet, none of us really knows what goes behind a particular family’s closed doors. It takes so much courage to ask for help … so, if someone does ask, are we really supposed to judge whether or not they actually need it?
My standard response is, “If they are taking advantage of people and don’t really need help, then that’s between them and God. Let’s still do what we know to be right, regardless.”
Perhaps we can be less concerned about other people’s behavior during this season of self-examination and more focused on how each of us responds. This is how we can walk into our High Holy Days’ worship experience focused on what truly matters – how we can get ourselves right with the people in our lives, so we can ultimately make atonement with God. JN
