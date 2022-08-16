It is crucial that the Arizona Jewish community strongly stand up to the white supremacists and antisemites that are now openly infiltrating the politics of Arizona.
In the 80s and 90s, antisemites and white supremacists were on the fringe of society. The Aryan Nations’ Idaho compounds and David Dukes seemed far away and were not (at least outwardly) friends and neighbors.
However, in 2022, white supremacists and antisemites have gone open and mainstream and there is now a bona fide white supremacist GOP secretary of state general election candidate who says he is honored to have the support of a vocal antisemite.
Mark Finchem, GOP secretary of state candidate, said on social media he is honored to have the endorsement of Andrew Torba. Torba stated Jews are not welcome on his media platform Gab, and they should be exiled from the conservative movement altogether. Gab happens to be a haven for Neo Nazis, white supremacists and other extremists. Finchem is also affiliated with the Oath Keepers, QAnon and white supremacist Matt Shea. Finchem was also on the steps during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection taking pics and tweeting in support.
It is particularly important that the Arizona Jewish community’s leadership take a strong stand against Finchem’s candidacy. This new modern Gab strain of white supremacy that Finchem represents has been bad for the Jews. The Pittsburgh synagogue shooter in 2018 had antisemitic postings on Gab. A white nationalist who was convicted of crimes at the deadly 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally (where the chant was “Jews will not replace us”) also had a page on Gab.
Unfortunately, one of the Tucson Jewish community leaders, Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona co-chair Bruce Ash, recently gave Finchem a platform on his podcast. Ash was a national committeeman for the Republican Party during the Trump presidency and has a history of incendiary acts. In 2010, he questioned the Jewishness of Congresswomen Gabby Giffords. In 2013, he made the racist comment that President Obama was “shucking and jiving” on Obamacare. When the Dobbs decision came down in June, Ash wrote on his Facebook page that “Life is affirmed, the Constitution is preserved” which is against the overwhelming consensus of the local and national Jewish community that the Dobbs decision striking down a women’s right to choose is an affront to our Jewish values.
A request from Tucson Jews for Justice was made to the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona that Ash step down from his position due to these issues. The governance board of the Federation has chosen not to take any action regarding Ash.
In 2010, Ash asked in a blog post, “Specifically, what is our religious/spiritual community doing to oppose the Democrat candidates who do not represent our values and views?” The question in 2022 is what is the Jewish community doing to oppose Republican candidates who represent a danger to our values and lives? While Ash is legally entitled to his views, that does not mean he is equipped to represent the Jewish community and their values. Leadership must not be promoting those working against that community. JN
Tony Zinman is the co-chair of Tucson Jews for Justice.