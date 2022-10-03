These are difficult times for the Jewish people.
I do not say this sentence lightly. I was raised in Italy, studied in yeshivot in London, Paris and Israel. I faced verbal and physical antisemitic attacks on a near daily basis. I lived in Israel during multiple wars and intifadas and waves of daily and weekly suicidal terrorist attacks. I have lost friends to antisemitic attacks and I have been injured multiple times. And yet I repeat: These are difficult times for the Jewish people.
We are seeing blatant, openly antisemitic candidates running for office or holding office locally as well as nationally. These politicians have either directly made antisemitic comments and innuendos, participated in events by known antisemites and Holocaust deniers or have been endorsed (and endorse) antisemites. These politicians are Democrats. These politicians are Republicans. These politicians are antisemites!
Today, more than ever, we are divided politically and our core values seem to clash. Whether you support Trump or whether you support Biden. Whether you are Republican or whether you are Democrat. Whether you are pro-life or whether you are pro-choice. Despite all of these issues, if we want to ensure we have a Jewish future we must agree to one common denominator: We must always and under all circumstances fight together against any and all forms of antisemitism.
Some will say I am exaggerating, some will say I do not understand and some will say these antisemitic statements, endorsements, tacit support, etc., is not “so” bad. Some will say these politicians “do not really mean it.”
As a people we have suffered when we have not taken antisemitic actions and statements seriously. We cannot give accommodations to any form of antisemitism.
We are a Jewish people who have been persecuted for more than 2,000 years. We have fought and struggled to achieve the acceptance we only barely have today. Supporting antisemitic candidates for personal or ideological gain will destroy years of effort for acceptance and inclusion. Worse, it threatens the very physical safety of our families.
Twenty-five hundred years ago, our people were under threat of institutional mass murder at the hands of our neighbors at the directives of the ancient Persian empire. It’s the story of Purim that we are all familiar with. When Queen Esther heard the terrible news of the edict of extermination, she did not want to interfere and petition the King to rescind the edict. She was concerned for her personal life at the expense of the rest of the Jewish people, she was preoccupied with palace etiquette instead of the Jewish people, she was afraid of how her husband — the king — would react. All legitimate concerns. And yet Mordechai admonishes her saying: “Do not imagine that you, of all the Jews, will escape with your life by being in the king’s palace. On the contrary, if you keep silent in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Jews from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis.”
Mordechai teaches us a great lesson: In the face of antisemitism, we must stand up, we must speak up, we must fight back.
I write this with an honest concern of what I see happening in our political environment here in Arizona and in other states. These are difficult times for the Jewish people. We must stand united against antisemitism and put politics aside. JN
Rabbi Michael Beyo is CEO of the East Valley Jewish Community Center.