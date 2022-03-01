I’m sure you have noticed what I have: Engagement in Jewish life among young adults – people in their 20s and 30s – is not what it should be, and it’s not what we desire for the sake of Jewish survival and continuity.
It’s not us imagining things, either. The recent Pew Research Center report on Jewish Americans found that 41% of Jews 18-29 don’t consider themselves part of a branch of Judaism. And the engagement we do see is often superficial and satisfies neither the young Jews nor the institutions who wish to cater to them.
So what went wrong? Perhaps Hebrew school didn’t land for them and neither did the services they reluctantly attended growing up? Perhaps, as parents, we have not resisted assimilation enough? Perhaps this is the result of an American cultural shift at large away from religion? Instead, and more broadly, I’d pose that the problem is we’ve made Judaism too simple.
Young Jews, people in their 20s and 30s, have grown up to do amazing and exciting things – in college, their careers and their lives. But the experience of Judaism they received, and the one they continue to expect, is one that has all too often been watered down. They can have a Ph.D. but a seventh-grade understanding of Judaism and a third-grade understanding of theology. Judaism to them is often boring because we, as educators, have not stimulated and challenged them in the ways they’ve been stimulated and challenged in the other parts of their lives.
That’s why at Valley Beit Midrash, we seek to provide younger Jewish adults with the learning they deserve. Through our programs, we facilitate their engagement with the most intellectual and relevant moral questions of our time, on topics such as ethics, relationships, politics, spirituality, scientific discovery and self-growth, all while using the full richness of the Jewish tradition to make Jewish values something that truly matters to them.
Of course, programs can err in the other direction, with content that is substantial but also inaccessible and uninclusive. But I have found that it’s perfectly doable to provide learning programs that are both intellectually rigorous, spiritually deep and unintimidating to those without a rich background in Jewish education. Deep content should not and does not require higher barriers to entry.
Often, we are doing our learning in “third spaces,” such as living rooms – or, during COVID-19, backyards – as young Jews who are uninterested in and often feel alienated by synagogues tend to find homey, non-institutional venues to be more inviting.
Personally, I love going to synagogue to pray, but the statistics are absolutely clear that only a tiny fraction of young Jews in their 20s and 30s will choose to participate. Hosting conversations and text studies in non-institutional spaces has proven incredibly successful for those entering (or re-entering the community). This also allows us to build our study and discussion into weeknight dinners, Shabbat celebrations and Saturday-night Havdalah gatherings.
In my experience, the best pathway toward Jewish engagement is through three things: robust learning, leadership development and values-based action. People want to learn and grow and channel that into improving our society.
At Valley Beit Midrash, we’re seeking to make our educational content (which these days are a mix of in-person and over Zoom) even more accessible. For the next six months, we are giving free access to all classes to Jews under 30 because of how important we think it is to give them access. This gets them into classes taught by world-renowned rabbis and professors that will inform and guide them through their Jewish lives.
In the area of leadership, we offer frequent fellowship programs that bring cohorts of young Jews together to make meaningful contributions on issues that matter to them, such as homelessness, antisemitism, interfaith bridge building and environmentalism. I believe that, rather than being about mere networking, leadership activities should be morally courageous and should challenge and inspire us to cultivate our moral imagination.
And for those wishing to make the most direct difference in the world, our social action branch, Arizona Jews for Justice, does work that uplifts the homeless, supports refugees and assists some of the most downtrodden members of our community.
Jewish engagement for young adults, rather than being about empty social gatherings or networking events devoid of spiritual content, should mean opportunities to think critically about how to live their lives, create a thriving community and use their minds for the betterment of the world.
In order to stay relevant and to thrive, Judaism must be willing to compete with the strongest and most compelling ideas out on the marketplace today, wherever our young people are finding them. And I believe our sacred tradition truly has a lot to offer. JN
Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz is the president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash.