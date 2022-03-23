Most of your editorials are so slanted against any political group that is not a Democrat. Example is todays (“Ketanji Brown Jackson – a Republican opportunity,” March 4, 2022) about the endorsement for the Supreme Court. Conveying the idea that the Republicans will not endorse her. Look back at how horrible some of the Democrats were with the last two nominations under President Trump.
Thank you.
Frank W., East Valley
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers (“Senate votes to censure Wendy Rogers for threatening her colleagues,” March 18, 2022) has doubled down on her comments at a white nationalist conference and on social media. She would “not apologize for being white.” Sen. Rogers, no one is asking you to apologize for being white. Your whiteness is the least of our worries.
My mother taught me a person will be judged by the company she keeps and you, Sen. Rogers, are hanging and banging with white nationalists and anti-Semites. You’re parroting their rhetoric and beating the drum of their paranoid, twisted thinking.
We hear the chants of neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups – including many of your cohorts, “Jews will not replace us!” You’ve said, “…global bankers…are shoving godlessness and degeneracy in our face.” These are not your ideas, Sen. Rogers; you heard them from the mouths and pens of people like Nick Fuentes, white nationalist movement leader. You’ve been sucked into the creed of those who make a living by stoking fear and blaming others.
Neither this letter nor any other will convince you to drop the cronies with whom you are now cozy. Your chosen ideological alliance with them speaks for itself. And Arizona voters will speak too, should you again seek elected office.
Janice Friebaum, Scottsdale