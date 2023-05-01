Thank you to Mr. Helfgot for sending his letter to the editor (Letter to the Editor, April 21, 2023) about our organization, Jewish Women’s Conservative Forum (JWCF). It perfectly illustrates the schism in the Jewish community today and the hate some on the left espouse for the right, all the while promoting slogans like “hate has no place here.”
Reasonable people can differ about the social issues he outlines, but it is very clear that Mr. Helfgot has no interest in discussion. Mr. Helfgot knows his ideas cannot withstand careful scrutiny, so he calls for censoring and cancelling us by shunning JWCF within the Jewish community. He is judge and jury as to what Jewish values are and that conservatives don’t fit the bill.
JWCF rejects this hate. We promote the active exchange of all views in the open marketplace so that the most sound ideas can rise to the top. This is especially true in our country today, which is experiencing a frightening increase in anti-Semitism on the left — an increase that is often underreported by the mainstream news media and the ADL. We Jews need to honor and respect each other and work together to confront this new existential challenge. JWCF intends to be part of this community effort.
Dorothy Gaynor, Lynn Kahn, Phyllis Kaminsky, Jettie Kootman and Laurie Schwartz
The board of the Jewish Women’s Conservative Forum