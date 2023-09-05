I just wanted to thank you for publishing the heart-warming article about 14-year-old Avery Chadwick’s Holocaust project (“Queen Creek Holocaust project proves cathartic to son of survivor,” July 14, 2023). What a gift on so many levels that Avery’s grandparents connected her to Marc Yablonka, the son of Holocaust survivors.
No doubt, each of their lives has been affected due to their new-found friendship; Avery’s classmates and teachers’ lives have been impacted by her project; and the ripple effect continues onward.
Upon finishing the article, my thoughts turned to Rep. Alma Hernandez, whose unwavering commitment to pass the bill that requires Holocaust education twice between 7th and 12th grades was finally implemented in 2022. Further proof that one person can truly make a difference!
Randi Jablin, Scottsdale