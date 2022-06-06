Rep. Alma Hernandez’s eloquent condemnation of Mohammad El-Kurd’s traveling Jew-hating song and dance across college campuses including Arizona State University is to be applauded. (“ASU hosted notorious antisemite,” May 6, 2022). However Rep. Hernandez omitted the fact that El-Kurd’s Jew hating raves are invariably supported by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a documented front group for Hamas.
SJP was created in 2000 by Hamas supporter Hatem Bazian and pro-Hamas activist Snehal Shingavi to wage a campus war against Israel on behalf of Hamas. Also, Hamas is the most significant financial supporter of SJP through American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) — also established by Hatem Bazian in 2005. What is most important for all Jewish students, faculty and administrators at Arizona State University (ASU) to remember is that Hamas is an antisemitic genocidal organization. Article Seven of the Hamas charter, which has never been revoked, requires every member and supporter of Hamas — which includes every member of SJP — to murder every Jew on earth. Israel is not mentioned in Article Seven.
SJP is not some benign student advocacy organization notwithstanding any public relations “social justice” or “human rights” pablum it may issue to obfuscate its purpose. As a documented front group for Hamas, it exists solely to promote Hamas’ antisemitic genocidal agenda in university communities such as in Tempe. As such, it presents a clear and present danger to all Jewish students, faculty and administrators at ASU.
For all the above reasons, Fordham University has banned SJP from its campus. ASU should do the same.
Richard Sherman, Margate, Fla.