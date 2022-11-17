Whoever wrote the editorial (“Israel must support Ukraine,” Nov. 4, 2022) that Israel is not doing enough should do some examination of the topic. First of all, it is easy for us to criticize Israel. We are not in their shoes or political situation. Next, what has the United States done that Israel has not done for Ukraine? The article sounds as if most countries are sending Ukraine all types of weapons. They are not! It is always so easy to criticize Israel by the liberal Left.
Frank P. Weinberg, Pinetop