Regarding (“Jewish women conservatives ‘on the map’ in Greater Phoenix” April 7, 2023), it is of little surprise to me that the women profiled “reported feeling isolated at other Jewish gatherings due to their right-wing politics.”
It should be a given.
I’d like to know where in their Judaic values these individuals find it okay to build a wall to keep out the stranger. Or to deny the humanity of LGBTQ+ people. Or to support marginalization of BIPOC populations. Or to undermine longstanding democratic processes. Or to denounce teaching accurate history to school children. Or to ban books.
When they invite the likes of Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Tom Horne into their midst — and worse, lend them their support — they turn their back on everything we are taught to value as Jews.
And don’t get me started on women’s reproductive rights, which rabbis from the Orthodox to the most liberal have loudly shouted as being Jewish religious rights, based in Halachah.
Isolated? Those who support and further any views that would marginalize, oppress or denounce any group of people based solely on their identity — and that includes bolstering others who feel the same — should feel more than isolation. Shame, dissonance, regret, perhaps?
There is no litmus test for one’s Judaism, beyond the rules of lineage and conversion. But the values at the core of Jewish life are vividly clear. And they are not the values espoused by the ideology to which this group claims to subscribe.
Jeremy M. Helfgot, Phoenix