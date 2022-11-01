Why is this publication so biased in favor of left wing ideology and the democrat party? (“Arizona’s Republican candidates can’t shake charges of antisemitism,” Oct. 21, 2022) Several pieces by Shannon Levitt are extremely slanted and rife with inaccuracies, inuendo and fallacious assertions. There are many Jews that identify more with moderate centrist and conservative values. How can Jewish News so blindly support candidates that support return to the JCPOA, have done nothing to secure the border and allow critical race theory and extreme gender ideologies to be taught in our schools? Do you allow your children or grandchildren to be indoctrinated with these divisive & nonsensical ideologies? I don’t! There are two sides (or more) to every issue. We are a small community with diverse points of view and if you’ll endeavor to be more balanced and stop this bias. I would hope that Jewish News will be more balanced in the future – otherwise you’ll be losing many subscribers.
Steven Winokur, Scottsdale