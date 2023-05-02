I fully support those students who were shocked by the images and the hate (“Graphic images comparing Holocaust to abortion spark angst and protest at University of Arizona” April 21, 2023) that they experienced from College Republicans United.
However, I strongly disagree with Sarah Kader and anyone else who sees these issues as political because, IMO, it’s religious. As Jews, we are to abide by the Torah and Talmud which clearly state the killing of innocent children is murder. Further, it is also a law from the 7 Noahide Laws for ALL mankind. If the mother’s life is in serious danger, then abortion is required.
It’s time that so many of these “political” issues that come up so frequently are re-looked at from our Torah perspective, as brought down by Hashem (God), Moses and so many of our sages over time.
If a Jew takes a position that isn’t consistent with expert, QUALIFIED, Rabbinical laws and policies, then said Jew needs to return to the source and do his/her homework. Positions that are not soundly based on our Torah are terrible as they often influence people away from God and Torah unconsciously.
This is the real debate that needs to occur.
David Almoslino, Phoenix