While this was overall a helpful, informative article (“Myth Busting: Do seniors need to hydrate differently?” Aug. 5, 2022), I have one concern about it. As a 61-year-old naturopathic physician and a yearlong hiker in the Valley, even during the summer months, I think it is very important to correctly disseminate information about electrolytes. Medically, electrolytes consist of potassium, sodium and chloride, and it’s important to ensure that all three electrolytes are ingested during the heat and specifically while sweating a lot (or having a problem with diarrhea and/or vomiting).
The listed beverages in the article — coconut water, ginger, watermelon, salted broth or a sports drink mixed with water — are not the best options for electrolyte replacement. None of them contain all three electrolytes, one has none of them, and salted broth may indeed lead to too much salt ingestion for seniors for whom that may not be healthy or safe.
I have found this product to be the best for electrolytes: LoSalt Original salt substitute, which one can easily buy on Amazon. It is very inexpensive. One quarter teaspoon contains 470 mg of potassium chloride and 150 mg of sodium chloride — all three electrolytes in a very good ratio. I put one teaspoon in my two-liter CamelBak water container when I go hiking.
Thank you for the helpful, health-related articles in Jewish News.
Dr. Mona Morstein, Mesa