“Holocaust education bill a done deal in Arizona”
Paul Boyer does not speak for the Jewish Community.
His posture as self-anointed defender of “the Jewish people” criticizing the Holocaust Education bill (HB 2241) is presumptuous and hypocritical.
Boyer’s insistence that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism be included in the bill defies 13 local and national Jewish organizations, including NCJW AZ, that urged this definition be excluded. He refused to listen.
Further, Boyer hypocritically hurls false accusations of antisemitism at the ACLU and Rep. Athena Salman, a supporter and honorary member of NCJW AZ, who shares our view that the IHRA definition of antisemitism should not be codified into law. Where is his criticism of Rep. John Filmore who compared masks to the tattoos on the arms of Holocaust survivors? Where is Boyer’s outrage over Sen. Sonny Borelli’s comparison of mask mandates to the requirement for Jews to wear yellow stars? Where is his condemnation of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar who cozies up to white supremacists?
If Boyer cares about the Jewish community, he should denounce antisemitism within his own party instead of attacking those who defend our rights and freedoms every day.
Civia Tamarkin, president of National Council of Jewish Women Arizona