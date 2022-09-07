The current political situation in Arizona is distressing and depressing. I am deeply concerned about how Republican candidates are validating latent and patent racism during this very fraught time for Jews in Arizona and throughout the country as incidents of antisemitism are increasing.
Specifically, Kari Lake’s endorsement of a gay-bashing antisemite normalizes prejudice (“Kari Lake endorsed an antisemitic Oklahoma Republican who says ‘the Jews’ are evil” online Aug. 22, 2022).
Her anonymous aide’s milquetoast statement to a few reporters purporting to rescind her endorsement does not cure the damage caused (“After sparking outrage, Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an Oklahoma antisemite” online Aug. 23, 2022). Only a full-throated and public mea culpa, including appearing at a press conference and emphatically disavowing her antisemitic tropes and those of other Republican candidates, will start the healing process. She needs to clearly and forcefully articulate that she understands why her endorsement has been condemned and how it has hurt the Jewish community. Lake’s failure to do so will demonstrate that she is not qualified to represent all Arizonans.
Mark Sendrow, Phoenix