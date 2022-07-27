”She learned that the little girl’s name was Elsa, and when it came time for lunch, she hated the Israeli food being served on the plane. Gross thought that is one more thing this child will have to adjust to in their new country.”
I am distressed by the above quote in Mala Blomquist’s article (“Taking the trip of a lifetime,” July 8, 2022). Once again the Israeli authorities are trying to turn Ethiopian Jews into European Jews. I am sure there are enough Ethiopian chefs in Israel who could have catered wat (stew), injera (bread) and other Ethiopian delicacies for the new olim so they would feel comfortable on the flight to Israel. If there aren’t enough chefs, a program to train Ethiopians should be commenced immediately.
The hegemony is starting even before the Ethiopians land in Israel. This was tried, and to some extent succeeded, with the Yemenite Jews shortly after the state was founded. I hope the Israeli government takes more steps to preserve the culture, food and customs of these new Ethiopian Israelis.
Hershl Edward Weberman, Phoenix
I have read and reread the article about Mr. Glassman (“Jewish attorney running to be Arizona’s top cop,” July 8, 2022). I do not begrudge his right to run again for political office. What does bother me is how, as it was written in the article, “Glassman said that he changed from a Democrat to a Republican on June 16, 2015, the day President Trump announced his candidacy.”
Mr. Glassman, having burnt bridges up and down the state of Arizona has finally burnt the only connection he had left — the Democratic Party. He could have simply sat out an election, be a mensch, and find something else to do. But no. He announces, proudly, that he’s a “Trump Republican.”
That speaks volumes.
Robert Grossfeld, East Valley
I was astounded, as were my friends, that you did an article on Rodney Glassman (“Jewish attorney running to be Arizona’s top cop,” July 8, 2022). Just because he is Jewish doesn’t make him good enough to be voted into office. When he touts endorsement by a known antisemite and racist, he doesn’t get our votes. Even Gosar’s family wants nothing to do with him because Gosar touts Israel, if you’re up on why Christians adore Israel, it’s not truly a good thing.
Illa Kallish, Peoria