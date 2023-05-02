It seems rather unfortunate that one of your readers chose to attack the wonderful — and certainly innocuous — piece you published (“Jewish women conservatives ‘on the map’ in Greater Phoenix” April 7, 2023).
What is even more unfortunate was his resorting to attack their decision to have their political voices heard by referencing Judaic values. Correction: a fraudulently misrepresentation of his own version of Judaism. Others have said it before, but it needs to be said again: This angry curmudgeon is certainly entitled to his own opinion (something he laments you allowing them to have) but he is not entitled to his own truth.
Better that he would have displayed some intellectual integrity by suggesting that what he hates even more than the political views ostensibly espoused by this conservative women’s forum was his problem with the religion itself — because much of what he attributes to Jewish values is tripe. Judaism is rather clear cut. It is called Halacha. Certainly, he has the right to choose from the menu as he sees fit, and ignore whatever he conveniently opts to. He, however, does not possess the moral right to redefine it. And as for his endeavor to sully the group because of the conservative politicians who they might identify with — well, by that very measure he needs to stand tall and confess to being in bed with some of the most anti-Jewish and anti-Israel charlatans out there. In fact, they could have written his diatribe for him.
Meir Jolovitz, Phoenix