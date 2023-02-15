Three weeks ago in Washington, D.C., I had the incredible joy of watching teenagers from Temple Solel in Paradise Valley, Congregation Beth Israel and Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale and Temple Chai in Phoenix, share their thoughts, concerns and well researched suggestions on important political and social issues with staffers from the offices of Senator Kelly, Senator Sinema and Arizona members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Each of our students proudly stood before these staff liaisons and spoke about why the congressperson should or should not co-sponsor or vote for an upcoming bill. The staffers took notes and they also shared how they progressed, in some cases from Phoenix high-school students themselves, to now working with our congressional leaders.
We were blessed to bring a very large contingent of young adult Reform Jews from the Phoenix area. In total, there were 47 students along with six chaperones (myself and Jesse Edwards from Temple Solel, Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin and Rachael VanLandingham from Congregation Beth Israel, Amanda Campbell and Carly Kastner from Temple Kol Ami) on our trip.
We came for the Union for Reform Judaism’s Religious Action Center’s (RAC) L’Taken teen program. Each year, thousands of teens attend a L’Taken weekend. At L’Taken, they learn about social justice topics, tour Washington, D.C. and explore Jewish values that inform the Reform movement’s advocacy on modern issues.
On our L’Taken weekend, we joined over 300 students from 38 different congregations from throughout the United States. Most of our teens had never been with that many Jews their own age before. This itself was an impactful event which helps our students deepen their Jewish identities and feel connected to the larger Jewish world. Already at Shabbat services on the first morning, our students began to make friends with Jews from other congregations.
The four days that we were in D.C. were packed! Our students had fun visiting Smithsonian museums, Georgetown, Pentagon Row, the Washington Mall and the congressional office buildings around the U.S. Capitol (they even ate in a staff cafeteria). They spent impactful time at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and celebrated Havdalah together at the Jefferson Memorial. They participated in educational electives on topics such as reproductive choice, food insecurity, climate change, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They listened to the story of someone who had been homeless — so that they might understand that challenge better. And they learned about lobbying, advocacy and how a bill gets passed.
On the final day, as I listened to our students speak on Capitol Hill, I was so relieved that we had finally made it to DC. You see, the past two years we tried to bring students to L’Taken. Each time, the RAC canceled L’Taken due to COVID-19. But seeing our students all dressed up and addressing congressional staffers, I felt so grateful that these 10th -12th grade students finally had this opportunity. Our Phoenix students got to know each other, learn important skills, and see how we can take our Jewish values and use them to promote social justice.
After the trip, I heard the following comments from our students which just point to how powerful this experience is, “I never knew you could go to the office of your senators,” “I plan to take a government course over the summer now and return to D.C.,” “It was very meaningful to be with so many other Jewish students,” “I really learned a lot about what is going on between Palestinians and Israelis,” “I am so glad to know the teens from the other local congregations.”
We talk frequently about Jewish values and being part of the bigger Jewish community, but a trip like this brings those lessons home in a very tangible, memorable and impactful way. If your children have a chance to attend L’Taken, I highly recommend it. JN
Rabbi Debbie Stiel is the associate rabbi of Temple Solel in Paradise Valley.