Thursday, April 29th, we had the honor of visiting the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona along with six Arizona Jews for Justice volunteers.
We started early in the morning — it was around 5 a.m. when we retrieved our rented van, recited a quick bracha and hit the road.
The team was sitting shoulder to shoulder, which would have felt like a hardship, but because half of our van was filled with donations, we could deal with a little discomfort. It gave us a greater sense of purpose knowing that we were accompanied not only by our closest coworkers, but also life-saving supplies for a community in need.
The pandemic has hurt us all, but for the Navajo Nation, COVID hit especially hard. When the first surge hit nationally, the Navajo Nation experienced higher rates of death and spread of disease than many other areas, partially due to the lack of personal protective equipment and general supplies.
A year later, however, they are one of the highest vaccinated populations in the country and are quickly recovering from COVID, according to one representative we met.
The reservation was filled with positive messages of recovery and encouraged vaccinations. We saw many artistic signs that read, “First dose protects me, second dose protects you,” and “Stay home, protect our elders.”
Our drive through the reservation was characterized by vast natural scenes. The land exuded a radiant beauty. As we drove to a chapter house to meet with local officials, we noticed houses were sparse and modest in size. Horses, sheep, cows and dogs were given ample space to live freely. It was one of the most beautiful and natural sights we had witnessed.
All that we saw resonated with our Judaism — we are told to protect our animals and land, which we hadn’t internalized until now. Our suburban houses were not under attack, our domesticated dogs would be just fine. But that’s not what the Torah means — it means to protect places like this, so the vibrancy and love might flourish for future centuries.
Arriving at the Nation’s chapter house, one particular structure stood out — a singed building. The chapter president shared with us that an arsonist had burned another structure, and no remnants remained. Then the wind blew the fire into the second building. The roof completely collapsed and took down the interior, which we presumed must have been stunning. Only a gorgeous interior could match the architectural beauty of the remaining exterior.
We began unloading the numerous supplies donated by our generous community members. There were canned goods, masks, cleaning and office supplies. They were for utilization within the offices of the official Navajo governance, as well as for distribution throughout the community. The area is a massive food desert, with vastly limited options for groceries. That is not unique to this land, but the lack of access to food was particularly prominent here.
The Navajo Nation was extremely generous in hosting our organization. It was lovely to hear from their perspective how vaccination rollout is going, how their community is still recovering and how their spirituality and community are bringing them through it all.
This reminded us very much of the Jewish community’s connection to healing and communal welfare. We both pray for the healing of not just ourselves, not just our immediate families, but for our larger communities and the world as a whole.
We then discussed how we can continue to work with each other, and how important it is that marginalized communities work together to achieve our goals, rather than fighting among ourselves for limited resources. It is essential that we look at ourselves as part of a larger community of people who are fighting for justice.
From the reservation, we began to make our trek back to Phoenix. While this felt like a long, difficult trip, it reminded us that many people have to make trips like this every day for school and work.
This trip to the Navajo Nation was one of the most eye-opening and unique experiences we have had with Arizona Jews for Justice. While we constantly work on our advocacy, the opportunity we had to show up and work on our action was so meaningful.
It is vital that we continue to have the conversations we’ve been having about injustice in Arizona and throughout the country, as well as showing up for our community and providing the necessary support and kindness, which we are so privileged to do. The relationships we’ve created with our native community has allowed us to work towards stronger allyship and communal support, and we see the importance of this firsthand as our communities have both been under attack for centuries.
We want to thank our donors who funded this meaningful trip, community members who provided us with donations and the Navajo Nation for hosting us. It was a life-changing experience to see the work they are doing, the conditions of indigenous land and the holiness of the space we were in. JN
Ellie Sims, 17, is extremely passionate about youth civic engagement and empowering all voices. Talia Hoffer, 17, advocates for indigenous rights and environmental justice. The two were accompanied by six fellow organizers from Arizona Jews for Justice.
