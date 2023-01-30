As a fellow Scottsdale resident, I was greatly disappointed when I learned Rep. Alex Kolodin, who is Jewish, was among the Arizona legislators who walked out of Governor Hobbs’ very first State of the State speech.
I believe Kolodin was wrong to join the small number of legislators who discourteously expressed their antipathy to Governor Hobbs’ speech. I get that he is a Republican and the governor is a Democrat. I get that he detests many of her political positions. As a member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, I understand Kolodin and his cohorts intend to vociferously protest all policies, bills, laws and politicians with whom they disagree. And that is certainly their prerogative. But there is a definite line to be drawn between respectful and uncivil opposition — a line that he and his Freedom Caucus colleagues shamefully crossed.
What message does he send by turning his back to Governor Hobbs or walking out of her speech? That Kolodin, a representative of citizens and voters of Arizona, is so principled and correct that he simply cannot listen to the duly elected governor of the state at her most important speech of the year? That he is not able to provide decorum and respect to the person occupying the highest level of leadership in Arizona? Rep. Kolodin, dare I ask, if you were our newly elected governor delivering your first State of the State address, what would you think about six or 10 legislators walking out of your speech?
And what message is sent to the citizens of Arizona by his actions, especially to our youth? That when you disagree or disapprove of a leader’s politics, impoliteness is OK? That it’s not necessary to listen to someone with different views? You don’t have to show respect to an elected official? These are tragic messages and they exacerbate the current national crisis of political divisiveness and uncivil communication.
Finally, as a Jew, I am reminded of two core values in Judaism: kavod and being a mensch. Kavod means respect, dignity and honor. It has been a guiding force for me my entire life and is why I listen politely when I speak to people with whom I disagree. It is why, when I worked for state and federal governments in the past, I did not walk out of meetings or presentations when I abhorred what was being said.
Mensch is a person of dignity and honor, someone to admire and emulate, someone of noble character. I encourage Rep. Kolodin to contemplate these Jewish principles, kavod and mensch, and hope he strives to personify them as he carries out his new role as Arizona State Representative. JN
Janice Friebaum is a resident of Scottsdale.