Looking around at the bookshelves in my office, there are only three authors of whom I have collected seven of their works. Maimonides is one, Soren Kierkegaard is another and Rabbi Harold Kushner is the third. I discovered this fact when I reflected on the death of this eminent contemporary American rabbi who passed away on April 28.
Rabbi Kushner’s first book was published in 1971 and was called, “When Children Ask About God,” which he subtitled, “A Guide for Parents Who Don’t Always Have All the Answers.” Just the way he phrased that title, offering comfort to those who struggle to answer challenging questions, was emblematic of the warmth and kindness that characterized his work. I still recommend that book, in which he foreshadows the theology that he fully develops in “When Bad Things Happen to Good People.”
He wrote “When Bad Things Happen to Good People” in 1981 as a response to the tragic death of his son Aaron, who died of progeria two days after his 14th birthday. Kushner’s relatively radical answer to the question he himself poses is that God is NOT in control of everything that happens in the world.
“God doesn’t make bad things happen to punish us or because we deserve it,” he wrote, “Sometimes bad things just happen, but God is always with us to help us get through them.” Kushner rejected the notion that when we suffer, we are being punished, that we somehow deserve our pain, that it is part of some greater plan that is beyond our comprehension. Ultimately, Kushner defines God not as the source of suffering but as the source of hope that we can overcome adversity. “Being sick or being healthy is not a matter of what God decides that we deserve. The better question is ‘If this has happened to me, what can I do now, and who is there to help me do it?’”
The book resonated with audiences internationally, was translated into more than a dozen languages and was number one on the New York Times’ best sellers list. He went on to write many more books and was often called, simply, “America’s Rabbi.” Yet, I remain profoundly touched by his reflection that “(he) would much rather have been left a mediocre and insensitive preacher and have my son alive.”
Following Sept. 11, 2001, Kushner published “The Lord is My Shepherd: Healing Wisdom of the Twenty-Third Psalm,” a reflection on this well-known text. The author of the psalm, he notes, is not a person who has lived a life free of pain, rather, it encourages us to have courage in God’s presence with us — “for Thou art with me.” You know the psalm. I encourage you to read the book.
Author Judy Bolton-Fasman wrote of Kushner that, “Rabbi Harold Kushner asked God tough questions and shared the answers with us.” He reminded us that questioning God is the sacred inheritance of the Jewish people, from our ancestor Abraham until the challenges of this generation and the pain in each of our lives.
I’ll conclude with this quote from his book, “How Good Do We Have to Be?” “But, at the end, if we are brave enough to love, if we are strong enough to forgive, if we are generous enough to rejoice in another’s happiness and if we are wise enough to know that there is enough love to go around for us all, then we can achieve a fulfillment that no other living creature will ever know. We can reenter paradise.” He leaves us with these words of encouragement, “How good can we expect a person to be? As good as he or she is capable of being, and much of the time that turns out to be very good indeed.” JN
Rabbi Bonnie Koppell is the associate rabbi of Temple Chai in Phoenix.