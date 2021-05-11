In January 2018, anticipating my retirement from Jewish Family & Children’s Service, I called Mark Searle, Arizona State University’s provost. I hoped ASU would be interested in collaborating with the Jewish community to conduct the research for a Jewish population study. Searle and I had discussed such a venture a few years earlier.
A series of questions plagued me throughout my tenure at JFCS as vice president of philanthropic services and as a Congregation Or Tzion board member.
How many Jews live in Maricopa County? How many are members of synagogues? What are the reasons more Jews do not join synagogues? What percentage of our Jewish community contribute to Jewish organizations and secular nonprofits? How might synagogue and Jewish organization leaders expand the reach of our institutions?
The last study of the Jewish population in metro Phoenix was completed in 2002. Nearly two decades later, the data from that study is no longer very relevant. As a Jewish professional, I needed to know the latest community demographics and sociographics, which are the characteristics that influence the way people receive and perceive messages.
But I also wanted to understand the changes that have occurred since 2002 and to learn how Jews in Maricopa County compared to Pew’s 2013 study on the national Jewish population. But well-done demographic studies can be very costly. Financial resources were a major obstacle to a new study for Greater Phoenix. And surveys also require significant community involvement and volunteer leadership.
Once ASU President Michael Crow endorsed the idea, the university agreed to conduct the research if there was a commitment from others in the Jewish community to participate. With enthusiastic responses from Richard Kasper, CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation and Marty Haberer, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and the support of their boards, we recruited 18 other leaders representing a diversity of Jewish organizations in Greater Phoenix to form an advisory committee.
Searle enlisted two deans to create the research team management: Patrick Kenny, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Elizabeth Wentz, dean of social sciences in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Kenny sought out Professor Ken Goldstein, a nationally recognized pollster and researcher who has consulted with ABC News’ election unit as a member of its election night decision team. Goldstein is also a political science professor at University of San Francisco and a former ASU faculty member.
The 2002 study only utilized the Jewish Federation’s mailing list, which meant that the study did not reflect or represent the attitudes of Jews living in Greater Phoenix who weren’t on the list. A much larger representative list of names was required to achieve an adequate sample of Jews living in Maricopa County, which meant we needed the cooperation, collaboration and participation of all area Jewish organizations and synagogues.
The advisory committee utilized the Jewish News’ Community Directory, which lists more than 100 organizations and contacts. Committee members, Goldstein and I spent a good part of our time reaching out to both large and small organizations, seeking their participation. Twenty-three agreed to participate and Goldstein used additional polling strategies to expand the reach of the survey.
The results of the study are solid and are already providing critical information to synagogues and Jewish organizations in Greater Phoenix.
My biggest takeaway from the survey was its conclusion: “Jewish organizations have a clear opportunity to expand their reach by targeting communications toward Jews ... who are partially but not fully engaged in the Jewish community.”
As the report states, social justice, ethical living and charitable works are the grounding principles which resonate with our Jewish population, and organizations should consider a greater focus on their efforts in those activities and priorities. There is a significant part of our community who are largely associated with Reform or Conservative Judaism, who are not members of a synagogue, but have a strong Jewish identity.
We may think our doors are open, we are welcoming and our values are clear, but according to the survey results, that message is not clear enough. If we are going to attract new members and donors, we need to reevaluate our messaging and find new ways to promote programs. We should consider synagogue programing that goes beyond the walls of our buildings; we need to meet prospective members on their terms; and we need to better utilize social media to increase our reach.
Though we may regularly communicate with our members and donors, we are challenged by the resources it takes to reach beyond our own membership and donor lists. How many of us promote another organization’s programs to our members and/or donors? How many of them share our organizations’ social media messaging?
There are over 100 Jewish organizations in Maricopa County offering many of the services, programs and activities that survey respondents identified as priorities. With the directory as a foundation, could we as a community create a marketing and communication strategy to reach out to those unaffiliated Jews who indicate Judaism is important to their lives but still have not joined or contributed?
My other takeaway is that we need to do a better job communicating among our organizational leaders that collaboration is important. Less than a quarter of the organizations listed in the Community Directory agreed to participate in the survey. This certainly expanded our reach beyond the 2002 study, but greater participation would have provided a much more complete community picture.
Organizations who chose not to participate were wary of sharing their mailing lists with the ASU researchers, even though we explained the university was bound by an ethical code of the Institutional Research Board that the lists were to be destroyed after the research and would not and could not be shared with others or any other part of the university. Perhaps there will be greater participation the next time around and our community will see more value by collaborating and working together.
The 2019 Maricopa County Jewish Population Survey was published by ASU in February 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic hit. Though printed copies and a digital format were made available to the community at that time, it was not until April 28, 2021, that a presentation was made to the community, thanks to the Jewish News and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix and their sponsors. More than 200 tuned in to the webinar as Goldstein provided study highlights and answered questions.
Our Jewish community owes a debt of gratitude to ASU President Michael Crow, Provost Mark Searle, Dean Patrick Kenny, Dean Elizabeth Wentz and Professor Ken Goldstein for their time, talent and treasure that went into this study, and I want to thank them. JN
To view the study, go to thecollege.asu.edu/sites/default/files/2019-jewish-community-report.pdf.
Frank Jacobson is the chair of the 2019 Maricopa County Jewish Community Survey Advisory Committee and president of Congregation Or Tzion.
