General reflections
Things that were first introduced in 1972: Email, video game consoles, hacky sacks, jet skis, Egg McMuffins. And, Sally Preisand became the first American woman to be ordained as a rabbi. While the world has changed dramatically in ways that we never could have anticipated since the 1970s, no one seems to doubt the legitimacy of email or an egg McMuffin. And yet, as a woman who is a rabbi I am often greeted with surprise, confusion or even delight by those who didn’t know that women rabbis existed. And while I am not of the first generation of women rabbis, or even the second, my gender still comes up as a part of what makes me the rabbi that I am. This is not always a negative -- often I hear that my gender makes me a strong role model for our children. But in the larger Jewish community it can also be a liability. It can be challenging to command authenticity when there is still a large percentage of Jews who don’t believe that women can be rabbis, even though we are. The world changes stage by stage, and this is one way in which the Jewish community is out of sync with itself. I look forward to seeing more forward movement for women who are scholars -- and dare I say- rabbis over the next 50 years in more traditionally observant areas of Jewish life.
Being a parent and a rabbi
I believe that the rabbinate is about understanding, empathizing with and offering Jewish wisdom to support the human experience. Being a mother connects me to so many of the people I work with each day. Together, we are able to find the holiness in the sleepless nights, the tough decisions, the tearful disappointments and the life-driving joy of parenting. I am also lucky to have a co-parent in every sense of the word and together (along with a strong team of babysitters and a deep reliance on the temple preschool!) we manage the long hours and often unpredictable schedule of the rabbinate.
My congregation supported me through a challenging pregnancy and birth, they delight in my daughter dancing her heart out during services, and both of my older children have found a Jewish home of their own at Camp Daisy and Harry Stein. While being a working parent will always be challenging for all of the reasons that it has always been a challenge, to be a rabbi who is a mother is also a deeply connective experience, for both me and my community.
Family history
I come from a family full of rabbis, Jewish educators and Jewish professionals. My parents met at Hebrew Union College when my dad was in rabbinical school and mom was studying to be a Jewish educator. And then, my husband and I met the same way! I introduced my brother to a classmate of mine when he was studying Jewish communal service, and the rest is history.
It was on a family trip to Israel that I first articulated to my mom that I might want to go into the “family business.” It was around the time that I was studying for my bat mitzvah and had a profound experience while visiting Yad Vashem (the Holocaust museum in Jerusalem) for the first time. At that time, she urged me to consider the rabbinate, even if I wasn’t sure that I wanted to be a congregational rabbi. I guess her advice stuck! In the end, I ended up studying Jewish education as a part of my rabbinic training, and have always considered myself to be both a rabbi and an educator -- two roles that feel very intertwined for me.
Family support
Both of my parents have been a tremendous support to me throughout my career. My mother has been instrumental in helping me to develop creative programs and teachings. She is the kind of educator who will create a Mount Sinai experience in the synagogue sanctuary complete with dry ice, flickering lights and the voice of God coming over the sound system. I like to think I share some of her creativity. And my dad has always been, for me, what a rabbi looks and sounds like. While we do bear a resemblance to one another, I’ll never have his distinguished white beard. But I do hear his voice coming out of my mouth when I read certain prayers -- slow and steady, like he always read them. I have his strong work ethic, and I try to emulate his calm, wise, demeanor. I like to think that by having both of them as mentors, along with the many other teachers I have had along the way, I have become my own version of what a rabbi looks, sounds, and teaches like.
Additional thoughts
How lucky I am that there were pioneers who paved this path for me and so many women like me. It is not lost on me that I am fortunate, and that my struggles pale in comparison to the challenges the first generation of women rabbis faced for the respect that the men who came before earned by simply looking the part. I am delighted to imagine the little girls who see themselves in me and understand that they, too, are what a rabbi looks like.
Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin is one of two rabbis at Congregation Beth Israel.