We appreciate last week’s article “Bureau of Jewish Education celebrates 50th anniversary this month” in the Jewish News, but we also wanted to offer some personal reflections on being part of the Bureau of Jewish Education, how it’s impacted our own Jewish journey and what it means going forward.
I, Linda, have proudly been a part of this amazing institution for 24 years and have seen the tremendous impact the BJE has had on our Jewish community. My own adult children graduated from Hebrew High. They came every Tuesday evening throughout their high school years to learn and socialize with other Jewish teens.
I wish Care-A-Van, the experiential community service travel camp, had been available at that time, but Hebrew High made a tremendous impact on their lives. Today’s high school teens can even take Hebrew to satisfy their high school foreign language requirement.
I am especially proud and amazed that Jewish Baby University for Expectant Parents, which started in 1998, and its successor, Jewish Marriage University, which began in 2002, have had such an impact on our community. They have provided hundreds of couples the opportunity to learn, grow, make life-long friends and become part of our Jewish world. Babies born from our first class are seniors in college now, and many of them still have friends because their parents took the class before they were born.
Our adult learning classes have covered myriad topics and had excellent teachers, including our former director, Aaron Scholar. Today the list of classes and extraordinary teachers has become even more valuable and offers a remarkable array of topics.
Prior to our first trip to Israel, my husband and I took a special Israel class from the shiliach, who offered it for the BJE. Getting to listen to an Israeli share all sorts of tidbits only a native could know made us feel like we had a special insight into the country before we even got on the plane.
In addition, the BJE has been a resource in the community for teachers, religious schools and Jewish preschools. Even the non-Jewish community has looked to the BJE for speakers, books and general information.
Holocaust education, too, has always been an important aspect of our educational programming. Through the years of our Holocaust conferences for public high school teachers to our current Veterans Day programs for teens, the BJE has striven to educate, educate, educate and be a source of factual information.
Caring for the community through our Passover food drive, Cookies for Hunger, bikur cholim and a host of other services, the BJE has had a tremendous impact on those in need.
Now, the Wise Aging Center has expanded beyond our expectations to provide adults a venue to continue to learn and grow. The list goes on and on.
We take great pride in that all our offerings have produced lifelong friendships and caring for one another. And the BJE is run by only four women: Myra Shindler, our executive director, Elaine Hirsch, director of adult education and the BJE library, Rabbi Aviva Funke, principal of Hebrew High and me, the director of family education.
I, Rabbi Funke, remember my graduation from Hebrew High almost 20 years ago.
A huge group of Jewish seniors stood proudly as the BJE acknowledged our dedication to our continued Jewish learning. Hebrew classes were tough, but it paid off when I left junior year for a semester in Israel. Hebrew High gave me the foundation to make that trip a success. When I went off to college and couldn’t decide between Hillel or Chabad, I chose both, because Hebrew High taught me that Jewish diversity is what makes Judaism so beautiful. I couldn’t agree more.
I saw the value of the BJE as a benefactor for so many years. Now as the principal of Hebrew High, I am compelled to give back and make sure the next generation has what I received — meaningful Jewish experiences.
I am continually blown away by the impact this incredible organization is making. Creating special experiences for today’s Jewish teens to reflect, connect and expand on their identity and the awareness of the world around them is only one part of the power of the BJE.
We were there for the teens when the pandemic broke out, launching virtual programs that were full of surprise and excitement. We’re there for them to process reentry, create healthy social experiences based on virtues and culture and provide them a chance to go out to the community and make a difference, one mitzvah at a time.
So we raise our glasses to toast the BJE as we are most thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such an incredible institution. JN
Linda Feldman is the Bureau of Jewish Education’s director of family education and Rabbi Aviva Funke is the principal of Hebrew High, a program of the BJE.