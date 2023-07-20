American Jews disagree on many things. “Two Jews; three opinions,” as the saying goes.
Yet one issue on which we are united is that governments have no business getting involved in a woman’s decision about whether or when to have a child.
Back in 2014, more than eight in 10 Jews surveyed by the Pew Research Center said abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Today — one year after the Supreme Court overturned five decades of reproductive freedom — I’d be surprised if that number wasn’t higher.
This poses a special challenge for more than 100,000 Jews in Arizona. Immediately after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade, some lawmakers here clamored to revive an 1864 law, still on the books, that all but bans abortion. Among other restrictions, the law mandates up to five years of prison for any doctor performing an abortion without the mother’s life being in danger.
This antiquated law — implying life begins shortly after conception — conflicts with our Jewish teachings. It also conflicts with a shared national value enshrined in our U.S. Constitution that says: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
Judaism teaches that the fetus is part of the mother until the head emerges during birth. To be sure, that doesn’t mean that Jews favor late-stage abortions, unless the life of the mother is at risk. But we also don’t ascribe “personhood” to a fetus. This view goes all the way back to the Bible. While the Torah makes no specific reference to abortion, the book of Exodus is the biblical text that comes closest to talking about it. Exodus says that if someone pushes a pregnant woman, resulting in a miscarriage, the responsible person will be fined, with no suggestion that the injury is equal to murder. It goes on to say that if the pregnant woman herself is killed, that is murder. The text differentiates between the life of a pregnant woman and the potential life of the fetus.
Jewish law also prioritizes a woman’s health and life over that of the fetus. Rabbinic texts teach that if a woman’s life is threatened by a pregnancy, the fetus may be destroyed, as her life is more important. Arizona’s Civil War–era law says abortions are banned unless a woman’s life is at risk. Yet if a new state law were to consider a fetus as a separate person, even this exception may not hold.
As a proud and loyal American, I’ve always believed that I could freely follow my faith in this great country. That’s why I’m so worried, in the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe, to see lawmakers in several states (including our own) campaigning to make “fetal personhood” our nation’s new standard.
In Arizona, Republican Rep. Matt Gress has proposed five new laws seeking to do this. They include bills that would let pregnant women drivers use the carpool lane and allow women to collect child support back to the date of a positive pregnancy test.
Fortunately, Governor Katie Hobbs has pushed back. In April and May, she vetoed two of Gress’ bills, including the child support one, chiding him for his repeated efforts to “strip Arizonans of the freedom to control their own body.”
Gress insists he’s trying solely to “protect” women and families. Yet I, and many other women, feel the opposite of safe. It haunts us that this new road, cleared by the Supreme Court, is leading our country to the point where women do not have control over their bodies. As Gress’ remaining three bills come up for votes, we have only our governor’s veto power to protect us.
In Jewish synagogues and temples throughout America, in the year since Dobbs, congregants and rabbis have voiced serious concerns about these egregious attempts. We’re alarmed by both the infringement of women’s rights and the erosion of the separation of church and state.
Many congregations have been sharing information on the relevant Torah teachings during Sabbath sermons, vigils and panel discussions. Organizations representing us have weighed in publicly on the issue. The Central Conference of American Rabbis, representing Reform Jewish congregations, recently praised the defeat of a proposal in Kansas that would have changed the state constitution so that it no longer included a right to abortion.
Most American Jews have special cause to be particularly fervent about our constitutional rights. We have ancestors who fled religious persecution in Christian- and Islamic-ruled nations. My grandparents, who immigrated from Ukraine, Hungary and Poland in the early 1900s, came here in search of a place of blessed religious freedom.
Jews and many Christians agree on this value — but we now must support it with our voices and our votes. Conservative Christians may be vocal about their spiritual perspective on abortion, yet in truth they are in the minority, and they certainly don’t speak for me as a Jew. Poll after poll shows the great majority of Americans want abortion to be legal and safe. If that includes you, please let our state and federal congressional representatives hear from you on this matter. Your voice matters to them, even if they disagree with you! And please vote. We are not alone, and we must make our views count. JN
Rabbi Debbie Stiel is the associate rabbi at Temple Solel in Paradise Valley.