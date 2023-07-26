Often, at the beginning of a lengthy experience, something happens early on that later becomes the theme for the entire journey. In the moment, you don't always realize the significance of the seemingly minor event. But with time, observation and reflection we look back on our experiences through a certain lens and begin to notice themes that might be attributed to a particular collection of early moments.
I was selected as part of the inaugural cohort of The Martin Pear Israel Fellowship, an 18-month program, including 12 months of education — in-person gatherings, web-based learning and a rigorous, immersive Israel experience — and six months of project implementation.
During the Israel trip, there were so many potentially pivotal moments. With 18 Jewish community center professionals from 18 different cities with 18 relatively unique professional profiles, there likely were literally hundreds of moments that shattered stereotypes or other pre-conceived notions and generally opened our eyes to brand new ways of thinking.
For some of us, the trip might have been about hospitality, and maybe the moment that set the tone was our leader Andi Meiseles meeting the group with dried fruits and nuts freshly purchased at the shuk when we gathered at the airport, still disoriented and jet-lagged, so excited to reunite with old friends who we had met in person for the first time only two months prior.
For others, the theme might have been that unique combination so apparent in Israel, of the intersection between ancient and modern culture, in which case the pivotal moments were likely piling up on our second day. Many of us earned nearly 20,000 steps that day as we traipsed through Tel Aviv and Yafo learning first about the early settlers and their hard work in the orange groves before we had free time to explore the Nachalat Binyamin Artist Market. After the market, we had a special tour focusing on the LGBTQ+ movement in the city and rounding out the day with a program about the successes and failures of the start-up nation culture that Israel is so famous for today. I feel like it took me 20,000 steps just to recount what we did that day!
For me, as it turned out, between the incredible (and abundant) food, sunsets, beach walks, desert treks, ruins, cityscapes, stories of diversity, dreams realized and communities marginalized — the theme of the trip ended up being something very simple: rain.
Our very first stop, on our first day in Israel, we traveled to a biblical botanical garden called Neot Kedumim. Neot Kedumim is a large nature preserve about halfway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Among the views of the Judaean hills, the smells of hyssop and sage, the sound of olive leaves crunching under our feet and the feel of warm, dry air, our guide took us to sit by an ancient cistern.
We sat together under a shaded seating area built around this ancient cistern and we talked about rain. We mused about the importance of rain for our ancestors who were farmers and herders in the biblical land of Israel; we learned about the patterns of seasonal rain in Israel — both in biblical times and today; and we told stories about the place of rain in our Jewish culture and liturgy.
We talked about the Hebrew words for rain and that Hebrew has specific words for the first and last rains of the season. For most of us who grew up or are currently living in climates where rain comes intermittently throughout all 12 months of the year, this idea of a special word for rain coming at certain times was very foreign. Even in Arizona, while the idea of a first rain is not so alien, our monsoon season tends to linger such that I'm not sure we can really tell when that last rain of the year has fallen until it has long passed.
We read a prayer together under that shade, while focusing our attention on the cistern.
“If, then, you obey the commandments that I enjoin upon you this day, loving your God and serving God with all your heart and soul, I will grant the rain for your land in season, the early rain and the late. You shall gather in your new grain and wine and oil. I will also provide grass in the fields for your cattle — and thus you shall eat your fill.”
We talked about changes we as Jews make over the course of the year to the Amidah, a group of prayers that many Jews recite three times a day. Starting in the fall, from the holiday of Shemini Atzeret (at the end of the week-long Sukkot festival) until Passover, we pray for rain: mashiv ha'ruach u'morid hagashem. And starting on the first day of Passover until Shemini Atzeret comes around again, we pray for dew instead: morid hatal.
Not only did this get me thinking, but it also became the primary thought that penetrated and underlined every subsequent experience that I had on our incredible nine-day journey. I couldn't stop asking myself, what would it look like to hope and work for something but only at times when it was likely to occur?
Rain was (and continues to be) such an integral component of life not only for Jews, of course, but for every living thing. If we're going to pray for it, rather than just waiting to see when it will come, why not pray for rain all year long? Surely rain is a better, more efficient source of water for plants and animals than dew would be. But Judaism has within it this hidden gem of a lesson. A lesson about having reasonable expectations based on our current environments.
I will admit, I am still unpacking this idea. I am continuing to notice ways in which hoping primarily for practical outcomes could change my behavior in many aspects of my life. A trip such as the one we took is an incredible gift. A gift that I will continue to unwrap and think about, probably for years to come. And throughout the year, each time I pray for rain or for dew, I will remember those olive leaves underfoot and the dry wind above carrying the scents of hyssop and sage. JN
Leah Zigmond is the early childhood education director at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale.