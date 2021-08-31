Soon we will gather in the synagogue to celebrate another year as the old one disappears and a new one takes shape. What kind of year is passing and what kind of a year lies ahead? These are just two of the questions we will ask ourselves as we do each year at this time.
What kind of year are we saying goodbye to? It was a year that will not soon be forgotten.
It was a year that was filled with traumas and destruction and more importantly, the loss of so many lives because of a virus that was uncontrollable.
It was a year that saw a building collapse with people snuggled in their beds unaware that in an instant they would be no more. It was a year in which floods and hurricanes inundated our cities and destroyed life and property.
It was a year in which we witnessed more of our brave men and women who wear the uniform of our country killed by terrorists while rescuing the unfortunate and those yearning to be free.
It was a year that will be remembered for a long time, more than perhaps others.
Some of us will wonder whether we did enough to matter, and some will contemplate about things that never were and maybe will never be. Through it all, however, there is one constant theme that will resonate within us as we sit and sing and pray and listen, and it is something I think about, not just at this season but all year long and is best illustrated by the following story:
A yeshiva student was having a discussion with his rabbi. “Someday, I too hope to become a rabbi,” said the youth. “Aside from my studies is there any other all-important qualification I will need?”
“Yes. The stimulus of imagination,” replied the rabbi. “You will have to imagine that somebody is paying attention to what you say.”
Will we listen to the climate watchers who shout from the rooftops to stop the destruction of our planet and all life therein? Will we listen to our medical professionals who warn us that science is the answer to combating illness and disease? Will we listen to each other as we attempt to bring sanity to a chaotic environment?
I believe that all of us during our lifetime have wondered whether anyone listens to us: our children, our colleagues at work, our significant others — even ourselves. We have a great deal to say because communicating is the most significant way of connecting.
Sometimes we say things that really don’t matter and, of course, we do say things that affect our lives and those around us. Sometimes we say things that have different meanings because we are not clear and precise. Sometimes we say things we really don’t mean because we want to be sensitive to another’s feelings. And sometimes we say things that aren’t true because we are too ashamed or embarrassed as to our real intent.
The High Holidays give us an opportunity to say things to God we never thought we had the ability to express. There are thoughts we have that mean so much because we are at a stage in life where minutes, hours, days, weeks and years are precious and not to be wasted.
It takes a great deal of imagination to expect that God is listening and hears our words because we believe we cannot see, or touch, or even hear an answer. But it doesn’t take imagination to realize that answers can come from experiences and happenings that remind us we do matter.
We see the miracles of life daily, but we tend to ignore them. We can touch a loved one because that touch awakens the understanding of togetherness and companionship. We do hear the sounds of laughter at joyous times, and the tears that fall when we lose someone we love or witness illness.
As we embark on another year, we all should listen to our inner voice that tells us life is to live and treasure because it is a gift that keeps on giving. Listen to a friend or relative as they reach out for understanding and compassion. And, if we are having difficulty hearing, be sure we are tuned in to what is being said. Try not to miss “I love you,” or “I care about you,” or “I wish you were here.” JN
Rabbi Irwin Wiener, D.D., is the spiritual leader of Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation.