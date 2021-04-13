These have been stressful times, and now that we’re on the much-anticipated road back to normalcy, children need to be encouraged to recognize and even solve the problems they might encounter. Their inclusion in that process will improve the likelihood of a successful outcome.
Our children are resilient and will likely bounce back from social challenges evident during COVID. But some are having anxiety about returning to school and ponder difficult questions: Will my friends remember me? Will I be bullied? Will other kids still like me?
Sure, there are pluses. Children with a history of social anxiety or bullying, might be quite comfortable with their enforced social isolation. For some, the respite from school has been a welcome relief from anxiety-provoking social situations. In addition, some families have been able to spend more quality time together and are flourishing as a consequence.
But if you ask most kids what they miss most about being in lockdown, they will say their friends. Children are more vulnerable than adults to the vicissitudes of social isolation and to disruptions in routines. When social rhythms are interrupted, it impacts social development. That disruption can lead to anxiety and even depression. Parents certainly need to be cognizant of social challenges their children are facing and to read the signs and intervene when appropriate.
In my book, “Marvin’s Monster Dairy 3, Trouble with Friends (But I get By, Big Time),” these concerning themes are explored. Kids need to know what is expected of them, how to read social cues, when to put on the brakes and when to let off steam. In fact, we all need to improve our mindfulness, especially regarding social relationships.
It’s hard to watch a child struggle with making and keeping friends. There are several underlying factors that might contribute to this.
The first is obvious: We are living through a pandemic which is impacting childhood relationships in an unprecedented way. Our children are being forced to stay away from one another. Schools are closed. Many kids are staying at home without adult supervision, and they are feeling lonely and isolated.
Inattention is a further factor that can compromise social interactions. Many children might be poor monitors of their social milieu. They might not have a clear awareness of social dynamics and the reactions they provoke in others. For example, they may perceive that an interaction with a peer went well when it clearly did not. This reflects a weakness in their ability to accurately navigate or “read” social cues and then to self-evaluate and adjust, as necessary.
For example, while on Zoom they might blurt out a hurtful remark without at all being aware of its consequences. Distractible children may struggle to be cognizant of the reactions of others, whether online, in the classroom or on the playground. They do not ask themselves, even intuitively, “Is the child I’m interacting with avoiding eye contact?” “Are they blushing, or maybe even crying?” Without paying attention to social cues, vital insights into social communication can be missed.
Similarly, impulsivity results in children acting without thinking about consequences and thus repeating behaviors that have ended poorly for them before. They might have little regard to the future (forethought) and may not learn from their past mistakes (hindsight). This is doubly hard when interacting virtually.
On Zoom they might not be able to listen to what others are saying. They tend to dominate conversations and always want to be the speaker, interrupting others. In that way, they have trouble sharing and often end up invading the virtual space of others.
If any of these issues are present, it makes sense, even online, that such children do not endear themselves to peers and end up having few friends or losing the ones they do make. Worse still, they may even be cyber-shamed.
Use this checklist as a conversation starter with your child who has troubles with friends.
Does your child listen to what others are saying without interrupting?
Does your child realize when they are bothering other children?
Does your child read social cues and know when to “back off”?
Does your child give compliments to others?
Does your child follow the conversation and join in appropriately?
Does your child recognize errors in social judgment and actions?
Does your child try to avoid conflict?
These skills are not innate and often need to be taught explicitly. Rewarding positive, pro-social behaviors rather than punishing undesirable behaviors is a tried-and-true behavioral strategy. Try to clearly identify a specific behavior needing change and determine what needed positive social skill it needs to be replaced with. Then reinforce and shape those positive skills with rewards and praise. In that way, you can help your child replace negative behaviors with positive ones.
My “ST4 (Stop! Take Time To Think!) Mindfulness” series teaches children tools to address common challenges. By providing tools for taking charge, children can be actively engaged in the treatment process. It assures them that you are on their side and that you understand the challenges they are having. You thereby become an authoritative parent rather than an authoritarian.
Children’s abilities to recognize their own power to turn things around is key. Rather than being told what not to do, children can proactively participate in their own self-management in a fun, interesting, and, most importantly, useful way.
ST4 is designed to help a child enter the present moment by becoming cognizant of what is going on around them, what others are doing or saying and what they themselves are thinking, feeling and doing. In short, it allows them to become mindful.
Another tool is the “Monstercam,” which is designed to help children filter
outside distractions and instead focus attention on what is salient.
This is simple to institute right now. Explain how we view the world through lenses in our eyes — just like in a camera. Have your child pretend to use their eyes like a video camera by shaping a rectangle with two fingers from each hand. Now “film” the video screen, the room or just the people around them. Show them how they can zoom in and out — similar to the zoom feature on a video camera.
This is called “reading the room.” Your child can now “see” what other kids are doing and what the teacher is doing. They can now figure out how to fit in more comfortably. They can “film” themselves entering a conversation and deciding how to act and what to say. By knowing what they should be doing, they might make and keep more friends.
If we remain resourceful, understanding, knowledgeable and authoritative, our children will do just fine. Guiding children gently along their own path to the self-realization that they are beautiful and gifted, regardless of faults or foibles, should be the goal of every mindful parent. Let your child know that they are accepted unconditionally while at the same time teaching them the tools necessary to navigate the challenges of life. This is not easily or quickly achieved — but it is what we all strive for. JN
Raun D. Melmed is the director of Melmed Center, co-founder and medical director of Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center and author of “ST4 Mindfulness” book series for kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.