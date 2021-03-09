Greater Phoenix needs true Jewish community high school
The Jewish Community of Greater Phoenix is the only large city that does not have a full service Jewish community high school. Last week’s Jewish News featured a story about a new high school called Shalhevet Scottsdale in “Jewish high school plans to open in 2021.” I attended a Parlor meeting for the school and learned that it is an extension of a Modern Orthodox school located in Los Angeles. Students here would learn online and be required to go to Los Angeles at least eight times a year. With due respect to the organizers of this school, it does not fulfill the needs of our community. It’s doubtful a non-Orthodox or secular Jewish student would attend this school.
JN also reported last fall on a proposed coed community high school called The Oasis School, which will be open to all students, regardless of observance. It will attract students from schools such as Pardes Jewish Day School and the Phoenix Hebrew Academy.
I understand supporters of both of these schools were negotiating to form one school here in Scottsdale. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. I would implore those involved to come together to create one viable school here for all students. We need it, and we must unite for the benefit of our children.
Alan C. Jablin, Scottsdale
