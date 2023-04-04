An early morning walk in late February in Jerusalem as the bus zooms by on the modern street next to a historic windmill and an Israeli father at the intersection motions to his young daughter rega, wait a moment. Dozens of young orthodox students fill the interior of the bus station with a makeshift mechitzah, separating men and women, davening through the service while surrounded by tourist shops and restaurants getting ready for the day. A cab driver yells out the window at the driver in the car next to him a not-so-beautiful barrage in our beautiful sacred tongue, Hebrew. The Old City and Temple Mount are in the distance as the sun rises beyond it. Israel in all its glory. Israel at an inflection point.
The following Motzei Shabbat (Saturday evening), I joined Reform rabbinic colleagues from North America, Israel and several other countries to march with the 160,000 gathered in downtown Tel Aviv demonstrating for democracy and protesting against the proposed judicial overhaul in Israel. We were in Israel for a week of study, conversation and exploration for the annual convention of the Reform Movement’s Central Conference of American Rabbis. In that eighth week of protests, 300,000 marched throughout the country; as of this writing, the protests have not only continued but more than doubled in size. The change to the judiciary that the majority coalition promotes is complex, but its core proposal would give a simple majority of the Knesset the power to overturn rulings of Israel’s Supreme Court, restricting their ability to strike down laws it deems unethical or illegal. Undercut the Supreme Court and it is clear that issues around Jewish identity and Jewish diversity, gender, the question of who is a Jew and the right of return, the rights of minorities and the LGBTQIA+ community and so much more are at risk.
I marched — with my protest sign calling for a Jewish and democratic Israel — surrounded by Israeli flags waving and the crowd singing. There were signs quoting Torah: “Tzedek, tzedek tirdof,” (Justice, justice, you shall pursue). Signs said, “No judiciary, no democracy.” What energy and enthusiasm there was, with many people uniting for one cause! There was also palpable upset and concern, as chants of “Democratia, democratia!” (Democracy, democracy!) were interspersed with “Busha! Busha!” (Shame! Shame!). I kvelled as Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the president of the Union for Reform Judaism, was invited to address the crowd. He was the first non-Israeli to speak and his expression of the worldwide Reform movement’s support for Israel’s democracy drew cheering and applause from the crowd.
Just the evening before, I joined a small group to bring in Shabbat with a fledgling progressive Jewish community. We enjoyed Kabbalat Shabbat services and a vegan potluck dinner in a greenhouse in the middle of a sustainable garden in Hod Hasharon, close to Tel Aviv. Over tea and dessert, we sat and talked. The Israelis shared their feelings and concerns about the moment. They were worried. So deeply worried in fact, they feared that Israel’s very democracy could crumble if the judiciary were disempowered.
They expressed concern that the Israeli public, in their words, “has woken up, but they have woken up too late, to a nightmare.” While wrangling his adorable three-year-old child, one young Israeli father told us “We pressed and pressed the snooze button, and now it might be too late. I hope it’s not.”
The Israelis I spoke with that evening, and throughout my trip, shared that they have been sad and fearful, imagining that the Jewish community outside of Israel will be so turned off by what is happening that we will throw up our hands and say, “That’s not my Judaism, this can’t be my country, this isn’t my home away from home.” The group we spent Shabbat with said it gave them hope that we were there and that my colleagues and I shared how we care and that our communities care. They said “Thank you for being here. Thank you for caring. Please keep coming and please keep caring.”
Over the years, as American Jews, we have received the message from our siblings in the State of Israel that the way we should support our homeland is only with tourism, with blanket support of all policies and governmental actions and with our financial resources. Beyond that, we should leave Israeli policies, politics and challenges to the Israelis. The message I received on this trip was the exact opposite, across the board. We American Jews are not irrelevant, our voices and opinions and advocacy for democracy matter to Israelis and matter to Israel. They need our involvement; they want us to care about what is happening there and to push for a more just and democratic Israel; they want our friendship and our connection. One Israeli said these words, “Thank you for not abandoning us. We need you.”
That is the important message of this moment: Each of us needs to determine what caring for, supporting and staying connected to Israel and Israelis means now. Whatever your politics, whatever Israel organization you are involved with, this moment calls upon us to raise our voices and to make sure that in word, in deed and dollars, these organizations are wielding their power to support Israel not only as it is, but as we know it someday could be: deeply rooted in Jewish values, democracy, equality and with healthy space for progressive Judaism at the table.
The vote on the proposed judicial overhaul has just been postponed, at least for a time. The protests and the international outcry have had an effect. Still, we cannot say what the future will bring. And I want to share with you that I walked away from my time in Israel unsettled, yes, but also filled with hope and love for Israel that had only deepened and expanded.
One of my last mornings in Israel, I joined a group for a wonderful walking tour of a neighborhood in Tel Aviv, Neve Tzedek, which was populated with writers and philosophers soon after the city was founded. Our tour guide referenced how these early days were a period where Israel was a m’dinah sh’baderech (a country in development). And I was struck by how true this still is today; Israel is always a m’dinah sh’baderech. It is always growing, changing and learning, encountering and meeting new challenges.
We American Jews are part of the continued development in Israel, our m’dinah sh’baderech. You may not agree with me about what is right for Israel or the best way to support Israel. That’s okay; disagreeing among siblings is one of our longest-standing Jewish traditions. Nonetheless, together, let us continue to show up for Israel in our words and deeds, with our support through organizations aligned with our values and by physically showing up.
May we never abandon Israel; may we never abandon the belief that Israel can represent the best in us. I won’t stop showing up for Israel. I hope you will show up for Israel with me. JN
Rabbi Emily E. Segal is the senior rabbi of Temple Chai in Phoenix and is the national co-president of the Women’s Rabbinic Network.