Arizona now requires Holocaust education in public schools, and people are designing a new curriculum to comply. I am a retired Arizona teacher, and one summer when I was working in a graduated care facility in Scottsdale, I faced a reality that accentuated the importance of that history.
My summer job began with the supervisor warning about a cranky, old man. She assured me I wouldn’t be required to attend him because I was new. That, of course, piqued my interest. Instead of sidestepping this challenge, I offered my expertise — that of a veteran junior high and high school teacher. I knew cranky.
Although a bit gruff and loud, the old man treated me politely.
In time, I found out he was Polish and had fled his homeland. In subsequent conversations, I glimpsed numbers tattooed on his normally-sleeved arm. Pressing for more information, he revealed his Auschwitz registration number: 128232. The numbers’ sum was 18 or chai, which is also the word for “life” in Hebrew, he explained. Meeting a Holocaust survivor would be a fascinating story to tell my students.
I interviewed Solomon Radasky soon afterward.
His story began in 1941. When police captured the 31-year-old tailor in Praga, a district of Warsaw, his family had already been herded into a ghetto. He was allowed to work and sleep in his small shop and under surveillance could visit them. One evening, on his way to see his parents, German guards seized Solomon and threw him into a truck, then shuttled him and other captives to a destination where they cleared snow from railroad tracks. He was held there over a year.
In 1942, he learned of his father, mother and sister’s deaths. His other family members had been transported by train to Treblinka. He never saw them again. Out of his 78 relatives, only he survived.
In 1943, during the Warsaw Uprising, a German officer shot Solomon in the foot, then sent him to Majdanek, a death camp in Germany. The bullet missed all bones, but the flesh wound hurt badly and caused him to limp. Any sign of weakness or inability to work could prove fatal. Luckily, a fellow prisoner, a doctor in his former life, performed surgery on Solomon’s foot with a small pocket knife and only urine for an antiseptic. Prisoners walked long distances to work sites. He walked painfully, but convincingly without a limp.
In this same camp, guards were in the process of carrying out a harrowing punishment of ten prisoners. A soldier smelled residual cigarette smoke and demanded the guilty party confess. No one admitted to the crime. The guards then selected 10 prisoners to pay the ultimate price for this. Solomon was one of 10 hoisted up on a bench with a noose around his neck. When the German soldier yelled “Jump!” the prisoners were supposed to kick the bench out of the way. Within minutes of carrying out this execution, a soldier suddenly came running, breathlessly screaming, “Halt, Halt!” The prisoners were ordered to be expedited to a different camp and the mandate was they were to be delivered alive.
Solomon eventually was sent to five different concentration camps. After Majdanek, he and others, dirty, lice-laden and starving with swollen stomachs, arrived at Auschwitz, where everyday brutality in the form of beatings, public humiliation, starvation and murder rose to an extreme level. After witnessing a humiliating flogging of a nude rabbi, he humanely covered the dying man with a threadbare blanket. For this infraction, he was severely beaten.
At Auschwitz, the guards once again consigned him to hard labor, which broke many other men. At night, he carried the dead from various sites in the camp to a mass burial, shoveled ashes from the crematorium and wheel-barrowed them to ponds created for committal. Gruesome, grisly work. Solomon contributed his survival to traits of luck, cunning, brute strength and his Jewish faith. Being an expert tailor was also helpful. Officers wore jackets that he had been ordered to tailor especially for them.
In the following years, Solomon endured more miseries. At Dachau, raging typhoid killed hundreds. Although he never contracted the disease, he suffered other debilitating illnesses and watched with intense agony thousands of deaths. When the Russians and Americans liberated camps, the Nazis attempted to scatter and destroy records and kill as many prisoners as possible. Amazingly, he escaped those atrocities.
After securing the region, the Allies began to rescue and establish refugee camps. The sick received medication, the wounded were attended to, clean clothes were distributed and food was allocated.
Gradually gaining strength and resolve, Solomon reconnected with friends in Germany and created a new life. He met and married Frieda, immigrated to the United States, settled in New Orleans, established a furrier business and raised a son and daughter. After his wife died in 1998, he moved to Arizona to be close to his family. He died at age 92.
Back in my classroom, I told Solomon’s story.
I emphasized that leading up to Hitler’s takeover, German people did not speak up because of fear, apathy or ignorance. Propaganda and indoctrination heightened after the government’s seizure of all media; Germany became a one-party political system. Evil thrived and progressed and led to killing of six million Jews and millions more in a worldwide war.
Recently, a resurgence of antisemitic intimidation, assault, vandalism and other hideous crimes have erupted throughout the world. Holocaust deniers have gained numbers and strength. A dangerous, divisive political climate contributes to this behavior where white supremacists sport swastikas and torches and incite violence. Militia groups, armed and dangerous, invaded the U.S. Capitol. Most people are outraged, and some “patriots” have been arrested, prosecuted. Investigations are ongoing.
New laws are being enacted, but more safeguards are needed. Vigilance and awareness are important in combating antisemitic and racial crimes. All people of good faith need to speak up, organize and pressure politicians. Teaching future generations is key to changing hearts and minds. Educators need to be leaders in calling out these attacks on free speech and hateful, illegal behavior.
To accomplish Solomon’s mission of educating and enlightening about the Holocaust, he traveled, lectured and conducted seminars. His family established a website, a Facebook post and joined others in the Holocaust History Project, telling the stories of survivors. His message was always “This must never happen again! The legacy of Jewish culture and the sacrifices must be remembered and honored.” JN
Jan Nichols taught in Arizona public schools for 40 years and now lives in Glendale.