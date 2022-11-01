With antisemitism making headlines this week, I’ve been trying to find ways that I, as a young Jewish person, can feel connected to my broader Jewish community. It feels like a moment where it is especially important to engage politically, and do so Jewishly, with other Jews. So I decided to volunteer with Chutzpah 2022, a climate-focused “get out the vote” campaign from Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action.
I grew up in Phoenix and Scottsdale, until my family moved to Nevada when I was in high school. I had my bat mitzvah at Temple Chai in Phoenix and I took the Arizona bus to Camp Hess Kramer most summers. My childhood in Arizona was transformative and will always be a part of me but growing up I never really understood what an important role Arizona played in the national political landscape. It was only when I was finally eligible to vote, but no longer living in Arizona, that I learned how impactful the votes in Arizona, and Maricopa County in particular, can be.
As an adult, I’ve moved around a bit. I went to college in Massachusetts, worked a couple years in Colorado and now live in California, where I work in Jewish education and youth programming. It’s only now I realize how special it was to live in a place where my vote could have made a big difference. As a transplanted Arizonan, it felt like a full-circle moment to call back into the state, to call Jewish Arizonans and feel connected once more to my Arizona Jewish community.
My family still lives in Arizona — in fact, I’m headed there soon for my sister’s wedding. Weddings are a time for thinking about the future, so helping Jewish voters who care about the environment cast their vote for a sustainable climate future feels like a bit of an extra wedding gift.
And … it feels like it’s making a difference.
One of the first people who picked up the phone wasn’t sure if he could vote. He had had a felony conviction on his record and wasn’t sure if it had cleared. It was my first-time phone banking with Dayenu but I knew there was information for formerly incarcerated people in the fact sheet they gave us. I gave him the info about where he could check to see if he could vote and the current laws about his situation. He was excited that he might be able to vote and we discussed how he could even go about voting early, if he was indeed eligible. I don’t know if he can vote, but at least he has some information and is a step closer to doing what he believes in. He was grateful and I felt I’d made a real impact.
Judaism asks us to respond to the injustices of the world and it has always been ingrained in me as a Jewish adult to repair the world. It felt deeply Jewish to volunteer to help people claim their climate voice in an election, and to do it with my broader community of Jews, who are doing it with the same values in mind.
Calling as part of a Jewish group not only raised my comfort level in making phone calls to strangers but it also helped the voters to whom we spoke. Those people we reached sometimes heard us say we were from Dayenu and were willing to talk a little bit longer because they felt at ease talking to another Jew.
At the start of each shift, Dayenu organizes someone of esteem in the community to give a kavanah, or opening words of intention/blessing. On Oct. 25, the kavanah was from Eddie Chavez Calderon of Arizona Jews for Justice. He spoke about the Jewish value of shomrei adamah, being guardians of the Earth. It was a foundational piece of my Jewish upbringing, identity and values to take care of people and the planet. These hours volunteering, calling Jewish voters in Arizona who care about the planet, helped me to feel like I was a true Arizona shomeret adamah! JN
Margolit Sands is the youth program manager for Jewish Family and Children’s Services of San Francisco, Peninsula, Marin & Sonoma Counties in California.
For more information on Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, visit dayenu.org.