Thanksgiving is a perfect time for reflection and thinking about food. On Nov. 22, I got to do both when the Arizona Kosher Food Pantry (AKFP) launched its food truck, Mazon Tov on Wheels. We were able to serve the homeless in the Thomas Road and 36th Street area and asylum seekers who were dropped off by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Mount of Olives Mission. The homeless were so appreciative of the turkey loaf, rice, pozole, beans and apples.
Some were even brave enough to try potato kugel, though more tasted the mashed potatoes. The asylum seekers ate a hot meal and were able to get toiletries for their continuing journey.
In the rush of our daily lives, we can overlook how lucky we really are: most of us will never need to use a food pantry for our daily needs or visit a food truck to have a hot meal. Thanksgiving was the perfect time to examine our lives and remember what’s important: family, friends, the ability to support ourselves and the ability to help others.
Over the summer, I began volunteering at the AKFP. Even though I work with the low-income community, sometimes I forget the desperation when rent increases and Social Security doesn’t. Or when gas and food prices rise and there is no money for milk, eggs or oranges. I met women who would have to choose between putting gas in their cars or buying food. I saw families eagerly fill their food bags with fresh fruits and vegetables and the relief in the parent’s eyes when they could provide for their families.
So many people needed help over the past months, there are days when the AKFP’s shelves are empty. I made the commitment to buy food for AKFP each time I go grocery shopping, it may not be much, but each donation helps. The AKFP is a much-needed resource for the Jewish community and the community at-large. Volunteers are always welcome.
Some of the highlights of the day: looking at a child’s joy eating cotton candy and twirling around the parking lot enjoying knowing a hot meal is waiting; seeing a chronically homeless man getting a new pair of shoes and giving his shoes which did not fit him to his buddy; and watching hungry people eating a full meal. The AKFP’s commitment to feeding the homeless and hungry is not limited to one day a year or before one holiday, AKFP will be using the food truck on a regular basis to feed the needy in our community.
The food truck’s mission is to feed the hungry. This event highlighted how much easier it is to serve hot meals to the homeless from the truck — the food was hot, delicious and quickly eaten.
The food truck is also available for events. The AKFP will come to your event, cook and serve the food. The food truck is supervised by the Greater Phoenix Vaad HaKashruth and will offer a range of meat options and snacks (popcorn, cotton candy and smoothies). JN
For more information, please contact Daniel at daniel@azkosherpantry.org. To volunteer, call 602-492-4989.
Nina Targovnik is an attorney at Community Legal Services, president of the board of Furnishing Dignity and volunteer with the Arizona Kosher Food Bank.