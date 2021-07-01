In July of 2015, my wife, Malka, and I moved to Phoenix from Chicago with our three young children. We were excited for the April Pride Parade and showed up with zeal and enthusiasm after many years at the Chicago Pride Parade. We were saddened to learn there was no organized Jewish presence in the parade and decided to organize one. Starting in 2017, we reached out to the community and there was a gathering of just over 100 people marching as “Jewish Phoenix.”
In 2018, area synagogues and Jewish organizations sponsored the parade, to enable printing and distribution of free t-shirts and a banner for marchers. The slogan, ותגביה קרננו (Raise up our Pride!) came from the morning liturgy and felt meaningful. That year, there were 140 Jews marching.
In 2019, it got even bigger with better organization and again, t-shirts and a banner. We doubled our numbers and marched with over 300 others. It was a watershed moment and we knew it was time to go state-wide.
In preparation for the 2020 parade, I was blessed to partner with current co-chair Deb Behrendt and we formed a committee to reach out to different Jewish communities around the state. The team chose the name AZ Jews for Pride and a logo was designed. Connections were being made around the state and we were excited for the April parade. Just then, the pandemic halted everything. Phoenix Pride went back and forth but eventually postponed the parade. All of us were devastated.
With the fall 2021 Pride Parade happening on Shabbat, we have chosen not to participate as an organization but invite individuals to choose to march. Phoenix Pride has shared that the 2022 parade will also be in the fall and will be on a Sunday.
Today, AZ Jews for Pride is resolved to continue the mission and bring the Jews of Arizona together in support of the LGBTQ+ community. It is a Jewish value and we are grateful to all of our supporters. Please like our Facebook page to receive updates - facebook.com/AZJewsForPride. JN
Cantor Ross Wolman is the cantor at Temple Chai.