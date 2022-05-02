Antisemitic carnival-barker Mohammed El-Kurd took his routine to another level recently, and frighteningly it was in our own backyard at Arizona State University.
Nearly every day, American Jews wake up to the news of one of their brothers and sisters in faith being viciously assaulted or threatened. Yet, during an April 12 on-campus appearance, El-Kurd was provided a platform by ASU to repeatedly violate the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s definition of antisemitism, that ASU itself adopted in 2020, to spew dangerous antisemitic hatred and vitriol.
El-Kurd referred to pro-Israel students as “apartheid lovers” and threatened to shoot anyone who would dare to heckle him. According to the IHRA definition, the premiere internationally recognized definition of antisemitism, falsely accusing Israel of apartheid and threatening Jews is antisemitic. You don’t need a lawmaker to tell you that threatening dissenters is concerning, especially when they feel cornered by talking points rooted in the world’s oldest form of hatred.
Even worse, though, is the glaring fact that El-Kurd also ignited the age-old antisemitic trope that Jews control the media. At his recent event at ASU, El-Kurd said, “I wrote an article and then it went on MSNBC, because they [Jews] control the media.” His comment was received with laughs from the audience. For decades, the world’s most notorious antisemites have spewed this conspiracy to promote Jew-hatred. By inviting El-Kurd to speak, ASU paved the way for it to infest our campus at the expense of the Jewish community we are meant to protect.
A quick look through El Kurd’s Twitter account would shock you. This is a man who has established a pattern of antisemitic behavior and rhetoric. Referring to Israelis and Jews as “spineless colonizers” who partake in “lynching” and “Kristallnachting” Palestinians and Arabs, El-Kurd has made it clear he cannot stand Jews. These sentiments are beyond frightening.
Based on his prior rhetoric, this situation was as predictable as it was preventable. El-Kurd should never have been at ASU in the first place. As a member of the House of Representatives of Arizona, I fully celebrate the importance of free speech. However, by permitting the event to occur and paying him $10,000 for his hateful speech goes beyond the requirements of the United States and Arizona Constitutions on freedom of speech.
As an ASU faculty member, an Arizona State Representative and a Jew, I am appalled that this happened on our campus. I reached out to administration before it occurred, expressing concerns and sharing how the Jewish student organizations felt with the rise of antisemitism and Jewish hate, I knew this wouldn’t be good. When speakers who spew hateful misgivings about Israel are welcomed to college campuses, risks for on-campus antisemitism spike. When you hear about people like El-Kurd, it makes one think more critically about this. And, it shouldn’t go unnoticed that the movement El-Kurd serves as a traveling guest lecturer for, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, is antisemitism in its purest form.
2022 hasn’t been the best year on record for Jews. With spiking terrorism in places like Colleyville, Texas and Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak in Israel, Jews across the world are living in fear of the worst. American college campuses should be a haven for Jewish students to focus on their studies and enjoy their college years, not feel threatened.
Students here in Arizona and across the globe shouldn’t have to feel differently because of who they are. As university faculty, we cannot allow radicals, like El-Kurd, to come to our campuses and make our students feel unsafe. American college campuses are intended to serve as incubators for the world’s next generation of leaders, not for hatred. College campuses must work diligently to ensure that individuals, like El-Kurd, don’t weaponize college campuses as a launchpad to attack Jews. Other universities had already canceled his appearance we should have done the same.
Arizona State University is one of the best campuses in America for Jewish students. We must keep it that way. It should go without saying that El-Kurd’s actions illustrate why he never should be allowed near a college campus again. Arizona State University must take swift, immediate actions to ensure the safety of all students, particularly Jewish students, in the wake of these hateful remarks. JN
Rep. Alma Hernandez is a Democratic member of the Arizona House of Representatives for the 3rd district.