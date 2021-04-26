During this time of resurgent anti-Semitism, the Jewish community urgently seeks ways to facilitate a meaningful public recognition and understanding of the bigotry and persecution we face. To that end, the Israeli-American Coalition for Action and other Jewish communal organizations are urging policymakers to include the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism in Holocaust education curricula.
Holocaust education, when it includes a clear definition of how the oldest hate is manifesting itself today, helps our students learn about and from history. A meaningful education can protect our students from repeating past mistakes and gives them an opportunity for a brighter future.
The Jewish community’s shared interest places us all on the same side when it comes to combating anti-Semitism. We recognize and thank all those who have labored to develop Holocaust education curricula, to deliver it to our children and to create educational mandates to spread that light further. All parts of our community bear the good intention of helping others learn from our people’s history and to protect our common destiny. The goal of this letter is to address a policy blind spot that can end up turning Holocaust education into a double-edged-sword.
Educational standards must be strictly safeguarded by an objective definition that can be used to identify all forms of anti-Semitism without regard to ideological origin. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of ant-Semitism does this and has become the consensus standard in this matter. This same definition is already applied by our federal government through the U.S. Department of Education. It was embraced by the Obama Administration in October of 2010 as a Title VI matter, and then later enshrined in the Trump Administration’s executive order in December of 2019. More recently, it received the strong support of the Biden Administration upon taking office. It has been adopted by 35 democracies, hundreds of organizations and even the world’s largest organization of Islamic imams.
Not all Holocaust education curricula are equal. Some programs disconnect the Holocaust from anti-Semitism. We have seen an overgeneralization of the Holocaust used to cover a multitude of tragedies. But the Holocaust refers to a specific tragedy, and to not treat that tragedy distinctly is to trivialize it.
We have also heard it argued that including education about contemporary anti-Semitism within Holocaust studies is too specific an approach to such an outstanding human tragedy. We disagree with this contention.
Of even greater concern, however, is the very real threat that the sacred memory of the Holocaust will be misappropriated and abused by those who use the tragedy to blame the victims or the children and grandchildren of the victims in a cruel inversion of history. Holocaust distortion can boost contemporary anti-Semitism rather than combat it. California’s Ethnic Studies curriculum gives us an example of how a state’s well-intentioned efforts can be transformed into a vehicle for anti-Semitic and anti-Israel propaganda. If the IHRA definition had been present there, it would have helped prevent that travesty.
In today’s world, without proper safeguards, it will not take long for anti-Semitism to rear its ugly head in Holocaust education, whether in the curriculum or the classroom discussion, to invert the memory of the Holocaust with a multitude of false and misleading comparisons of Israel to the Nazis in particular.
Anti-Semitism, hatred of the Jewish people, is an ancient problem. We hoped it would be vanquished after it reached its most horrifying chapter with the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust, but our hopes have not been realized. Anti-Semitism persists and is now dramatically resurging, even in America, a nation that has embraced and fought for the values of tolerance and justice. The FBI reports that although Jews make up less than 2% of the American population, we are the victims of over 60% of religiously-oriented hate crimes. The Holocaust may be over, but the hate continues.
The only true antidote to anti-Semitism is education. We strongly embrace legislative efforts to expand Holocaust education. This education should include an exposition of the tactics, propaganda and crimes of the perpetrators, explain the role of collaborators, and the implications of silence and indifference. Ultimately, to do justice to the memory of the attempted genocide of the Jewish people, the primary purpose of Holocaust education must be to ensure that contemporary anti-Semitism is confronted so that history will not be repeated.
We hope that you will stand with us. JN
Jake Bennett is the director of policy and legislative affairs for the Israeli-American Coalition for Action.
