As Jews, we love to pride ourselves on the attention we pay to the books of the Torah, perhaps the Psalms more than any other. But I believe that one oft-overlooked font of Jewish wisdom and insight — and one that is particularly applicable in our lives today — is the Book of Proverbs.
In the 21st century, our identities, lives and communities are more complicated than ever before. And as we grow in our complexity, it is imperative for us to remember the fundamentals on which our lives are built. For me, in this generation, Proverbs is about getting back to basics and returning to the simple truths.
Truths such as Proverbs 1:2 in our charge toward human responsibility “To know wisdom and moral discipline, to fully grasp the words of understanding…” and Proverbs 21:23: “One who guards their mouth and tongue guards themself from trouble.”
In a world that tangles and muddles our ideas of what our lives should be, the Book of Proverbs helps us return to the foundational questions regarding our relationships with good and evil, life and death, joy and sorrow. In a culture that rewards our being compliant and undisruptive, Proverbs drives us to take fervent and robust moral and spiritual action with clarity and courage.
The Book of Proverbs challenges us to make distinctions between laziness and productivity, foolishness and wisdom, cruelty and justice, rather than being complacent with the direction and devolution of our lives. By studying this text, we are forced to confront the fact that we are constantly making decisions (consciously and not) about what kinds of people we are going to be.
This book is so overlooked in most of our lives that many Jews might ask: What even is the Book of Proverbs? Contained in the “Writings,” the final section of the Hebrew Bible, Proverbs is a work of ancient-but-timeless wisdom traditionally attributed to King Solomon. Dealing more with morals and ethics than the divine, it can be of immense value to believers and non-believers alike.
Instead of being a hard-to-understand work of philosophy or theology, Proverbs offers practical advice for human life. It helps the Jews mature beyond the “old man in the sky who does magic tricks” misconception of God. Rather, the book’s center of emphasis is the individual person and the choices they make. The book reinforces the notion that Judaism is about spiritual and ethical work and learning to grow in responsibility. Instead of providing indisputable answers, Proverbs often supplies us with contradictory teachings.
For example, Proverbs 26:4 teaches “Do not answer a fool in accord with his folly, else you will become like him” (a useful lesson in the age of online mudslinging), yet the very next verse tells us the complete opposite: “Answer a fool in accord with his folly, else he will think himself wise.”
The reader, then, is trusted to figure out the application on their own.
The teachings of the Book of Proverbs are often quite simple and can be used as meditative mantras as part of one’s ethical and spiritual practices. The text provides us with invaluable lessons about social justice, money, why bad things happen to good people, politics, happiness, depression, death, self-knowledge, friendship, fear, fairness, marriage, parenting and even why you should eat more vegetables and less meat.
In today’s rapidly changing and exhaustingly overwhelming world, we experience a great deal of fear and worry. We need to weather these storms together and hold each other closer. Only together, with grace and humility, can we courageously evolve.
In my teaching of Torah as a rabbi, I try to pass on a version of the tradition that encompasses both the study of ideas and the translation of those ideas into real-world action. The Book of Proverbs is an excellent bridge between those ideals.
Proverbs distills our Jewish values down to their very essence, reinforcing our commitment to the Jewish path. For instance, the book repeatedly tells us to defend the vulnerable child and my wife, Shoshana, and I, inspired by this Torah-rooted mandate, have responded many times to the call to be foster parents and to support other foster parents. The texts can inspire us and challenge us to do more and live differently.
But the book also has the potential to transform us in subtler ways. For example, in a society that feels unforgiving and has us convinced that one mistake by ourselves or others makes us irredeemable, Proverbs reminds us that “Seven times the righteous one falls and gets up.”
The lessons I’ve learned from this book have inspired me to write my own companion work of interpretation on it: “The Book of Proverbs: A Social Justice Commentary.” In 57 sections of commentary, I seek to make the ancient wisdom of Proverbs relevant to our current moment.
As we approach the holiday of Shavuot and as the world feels, even more than usual, to be drowning us in darkness and uncertainty, now especially is the time for us to double down on the development of our moral character and be decisive about who we are as the Jewish people. JN
“The Book of Proverbs: A Social Justice Commentary” comes out June 1. There will be a book launch and lunch at the new Valley Beit Midrash office at 7580 E. Gray Rd. #102 in Scottsdale on June 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, visit valleybeitmidrash.org.
Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz is the President and Dean of Valley Beit Midrash.