DAVID MORRIS RABENOWITZ
David Morris Rabenowitz, 82, passed away on April 3, 2021 in Scottsdale. David was born in Phoenix to Rena (née Carlisle) and Harry Rabenowitz. He attended West Phoenix High School and then went on to attend the University of Arizona. He moved to Los Angeles, California in 1960 to attend dental school at the University of Southern California. Following dental school, he served in the U.S. Army practicing dentistry at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. He continued his dental practice for 52 years in Los Angeles and Phoenix. He was an avid golfer, lover of the arts, books, opera, movies and his dogs and cats. He volunteered for many years doing dentistry for various underserved communities.
He is survived by his wife Anita Stein Rabenowitz; two children from his first marriage, Ryan Shelby (Chris) and Jana Wallack (Perry); two stepchildren, Stephen Berger (Rebecca) and Ben Berger (Rachel); and two grandsons and nine granddaughters.
He was deeply loved by many friends from childhood to the present, actively involved in the Temple Chai community and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Temple Chai in Phoenix; Hospice of the Valley - Eckstein Center; or to support asylum seekers through VBM – please indicate donations are for Arizona Jews for Justice's asylee support program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.