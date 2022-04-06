SELMA FREEMAN SHAPIRO
Selma Freeman Shapiro, 97, passed away peacefully March 31, 2022.
Born in Bronx, N.Y. as the youngest of four girls to Herschel and Clara Freeman, she moved with her husband Lenny in the early 1950s, first to El Centro, Calif., then to Phoenix in 1957. She lived in the same home in north Phoenix with Lenny until 2012.
Selma learned to be fiercely independent growing up on the streets of Brooklyn and as the youngest of four girls. She ranked second in her class at Samuel Tilden High School in Brooklyn, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She also attended Brooklyn College until World War II intervened and she took a job to support the war effort.
Selma was married to Lenny for over 60 years until his passing in 2010. She was a legal secretary in Phoenix and Scottsdale, working well into her 80s. She was an avid card player and excelled at pan and bridge, frequently winning tournaments in both. She was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Israel and a supporter of the arts, including the Phoenix Symphony, Phoenix Art Museum, Heard Museum and the Desert Botanical Garden.
Selma is survived by her sons Rick (Nancy) of Dunwoody, Ga., and Neil (Diane) of Phoenix, as well as four grandchildren Lori, Jeff, Danny and Aaron.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the administration and staff of the La Siena senior living community for making Selma’s final years warm and comfortable.
Funeral services were held April 4, 2022 at Beth Israel Cemetery, Phoenix.
Donations in Selma’s name can be made to Congregation Beth Israel or the Phoenix Symphony.