LILA SHIRLEY BOROVAY
Lila Shirley Borovay, 93, of Sun City West, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021, of complications from COVID-19 at Santé of North Scottsdale. She was born June 27, 1928 in Chicago. Lila married Melvin in 1947 and moved to Phoenix in the early 1950s.
Lila was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Melvin; parents, Harry and Rose Hyman; brother, Al (Gladys) Hyman; Sister-in-law, Bernice (Leonard) Siegel; and niece, Selma Francene.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Gayle) Borovay of Dallas; Janice (William Mitchell) Borovay-Montana of Sun City West; Joan (Norman) Gordon of Denison,Texas, Joel (Dian) Borovay of Paradise Valley; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to make a donation may do so to Jewish Family and Children’s Services or the Jewish Free Loan at 3443 N Central Ave, Unit 707, Phoenix, AZ 85012.