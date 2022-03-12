HARVEY L. COHEN
Harvey L. Cohen of Phoenix died Feb. 15, 2022. He was 77.
Harvey was born in Minneapolis, Minn. and served in the Army Air Corps.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Penny; daughter, Catherine Marder of Savannah, Ga.; sons Roger Cohen of Phoenix and Jim Cohen of Fremont, Calif.; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Temple Kol Ami on Feb. 20, officiated by Rabbi Jeremy Schneider and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of the Valley and Temple Kol Ami.