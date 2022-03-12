RUTH COHEN
Born in 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio, Ruth met her husband Bill on the shores of Lake Erie and thought that their rabbi would have been proud of their 65-year marriage!
Ruth, Bill and their daughters Ravelle, Eileen and Laura moved to Phoenix in 1952. Ruth was a role model and ahead of her time in many ways. She was a Girl Scout Brownie troop leader, homeroom mother and piano teacher. She hosted a book club and enjoyed mahjong with her friends.
Ruth was also an entrepreneur, opening the Peppermint Stick restaurant on Central Avenue with Bill and later, running Ruth’s Catering Service. She spent summers supporting the Lions Camp Tatiyee for children and adults with special needs.
She served terms as president of Phoenix Artist Guild, B'nai B'rith and Brandeis University Women's Committee, and was a founding member of Beth Ami Temple.
In her 80s Ruth surprised everyone by figuring out how to sell books to collectors around the world using the Internet. After celebrating her 99th birthday with family and friends, Ruth passed peacefully of old age on March 4, 2022 at her home in Phoenix.
Ruth is survived by her daughters Eileen and Laura; son-in-law Billy; grandchildren Brian, Randy, Amanda, Ben, Michael and Bruce; great-grandchildren Tyler, Parker, Landon, Gavin, and Genevieve. In Ruth’s words, they made her life so wonderful.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Shemer Art Center, shemerartcenter.org or Hospice of the Valley, hov.org.