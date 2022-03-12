STANLEY REGEN
Stanley Regen of Scottsdale died Jan. 31, 2022. He was 89.
Stanley was born in New York. While in Arizona, he was affiliated with the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor and parents Isadore (Mitch) and Anna Regen; and is survived by his daughters Sharon of Mayer, Ariz. and Debra of Beaverton, Ore.; son, Joel of Durham, N.C.; brothers Larry (Donna) Regen and Sidney (Eileen) Regen and five grandchildren.
Services were held at Paradise memorial Gardens, officiated by Rabbi Sadie Becker and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of the Valley.