DON "DONNIE" GOLDBERG
Don “Donnie” Goldberg, 91, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021.
He was preceded in death 11 months earlier by his beloved wife, Ruth.
Don was born in Detroit, MI on May 1, 1930, and attended Central High School. At 20, he became “the man of the family” and supported his mother and younger sister after his father, Ben, died suddenly.
He dedicated his entire life to being a “mensch,” caring for his family and working hard to make it happen. In 1980, when Don moved to Scottsdale, he and Ruth built up a thriving furniture restoration business from scratch.
He was a gentleman, kind, generous, loving, devoted and content with living life. He never had a bad word to say about anyone, never complained and always had a smile on his face.
He absolutely loved life and still had places to go and people to see even after battling COVID for 3 1/2 weeks in the hospital. His goal was to live to be 100, in spite of the many maladies that plagued him.
He was always positive and optimistic about the future. He is survived by several loving family members but most importantly his beloved granddaughter, Erynn, who devoted herself, selflessly to her “Papa.” He was a joy and will forever be missed. JN