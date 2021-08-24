HELEN KAPLAN
Helen Kaplan, 100, died Aug. 12, 2021. She was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, March 9, 1921 and lived in Sun Lakes. She moved to Arizona in 1983. During her 100 years she was blessed with a loving family and many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2011 after 67 years of marriage, and her beloved son, Eliot (Carol). She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Speicher (Kirk), her grandsons Eric Kaplan (Samantha), Brad Kaplan (Jen), Scott Kaplan Dyer (Brittany) and Jared Speicher (Lesleigh); her great-grandchildren Lindsay, Owen, Madison, Harvey, Kira, Arlo and Bernard; and her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donations can be made to Temple Emanuel of Tempe, Hospice of the Valley or the Arizona Humane Society.