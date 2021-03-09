BARBARA L SERBIN
Barbara L. Serbin, 90, passed away on March 1, 2021, in Phoenix. She is survived by her son, Gary; her daughters, Ellen and Deborah; her daughter-in-law, Lisa; her son-in-law, Eric Swanson; her grandchildren, Daniel, Rebecca, Michael, Jacob, Joshua, Matthew and Noah; and her great-grandchildren, Yaakov and Nosson Tzvi. She is also survived by many in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arnold L. Serbin and her parents, Abraham and Pearl (Berlin) Ainbinder.
After graduating from Midwood High School, she wanted to get as far away from Brooklyn, New York, where she grew up, as she could. She knew a woman who attended the University of Arizona, so she came to Tucson. One of the first people she met was a guy setting up for a concert. The Arnold Serbin Band was playing on the steps of the library. She and Arnold Serbin married in 1954 and were married for 58 years. After graduation, she later attended the University of Iowa where she got a master’s degree. After teaching in Berwyn, Ilinois, she and Arnold and their three children settled in Phoenix in 1963. She was an active member of the community and involved in Jewish Family & Children's Service, the Beth El Sisterhood and others.
Graveside services were held at Beth El Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren St. in Phoenix on March 2, 2021. Contributions can be made to Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
