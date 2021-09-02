In Memoriam of Elaine F. Hashimi
25 Elul 5780
Jan. 16, 1944-Sept. 13, 2020
Sept. 2, 2021 (25 Elul 5781) marked the first yahrtzeit of Mrs. Elaine F. Hashimi, beloved wife of Shirin Hashimi, mother of Yousef Hashimi, Rachel Tapia, Sideqa Padawer and Michael Berman, sister of Wendy Mars and Jerry Kosowsky, and proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren. Elaine's parents, Sidney and Gertrude Kosowsky, moved their family to Phoenix in 1957. The extended Kosowsky family were active and long-time members of Congregation Beth El, where Elaine remained a member until her passing. Elaine is buried in the Beth El Cemetery.