RABBI BARTON LEE
Rabbi Barton Lee, 79, was a mensch. Barton passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. His loss leaves an enormous void, which can never be filled.
Barton is survived by his wife, Marcie; his children, Noam (Stephanie Atlas) and Nira (David Eisenbise); grandson, Julian; brother, Carl Lee (Barbara Lee); and brother-in-law, David Schoenberg (Leslie Schoenberg); nieces and nephews; and the countless people he touched.
Born and raised in Texas, Barton always knew he wanted to be a rabbi. Upon graduating from Stanford, he attended Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati. After his mustache froze while he was an assistant rabbi in Chicago, Barton moved to Tempe in 1972 for a two-year stint to thaw out as Hillel at ASU’s rabbi. He finished two years...and stayed another 40. He met Marcie in 1975 and, with her at his side, took Hillel at ASU from a room in a church to the Mill Avenue sanctuary for Jewish students, which stands today. His students loved and admired him. He wasn’t just a director. He was, in every sense, their rabbi.
He and Marcie created the Hillel Teaching Scholars, training students to become religious school teachers. He mentored hundreds of students to become Jewish professionals, impacting generations of Jewish minds. He led prayer on the floor of Congress. He uplifted students and friends during the best and worst times, officiating at weddings, namings and funerals. Listing his achievements would fill the pages of many books.
He reveled in the Hebrew language, earning a Doctorate of Hebrew Letters. Israelis were in awe of his “real” Hebrew. When Nira would teach him new, anglicized Hebrew words like “telephone,” he’d grumble and continue using Ben-Yehuda’s “sach-rachok,” not caring that literally nobody says that anymore. Nira finally came around when she earned a near perfect score on the IDF’s vocabulary test as a result.
He had a profound love of opera and was often found in his study, humming off-tune, pecking away with one finger at his keyboard and waving his baton to Puccini as he wrote High Holiday sermons.
He loved being in Israel. Physically following in the footsteps of our patriarchs and matriarchs gave him an extra spring in his step. He loved to explore the land with friends, sip hot sahlab and tour the local wineries. He’d stay up all night sipping liqueur with his students on Birthright, regaling them with tales of Israel of old.
He believed in the power of words and chose his carefully. After 30+ years of work, he published a children’s book with his beloved friend, Rabbi Roy Walter. “My Prayers,” with editions for both Jewish and non-Jewish children, embodies his passion for words of praise.
Barton was an original, true social justice rabbi. He preached and practiced Derech Eretz—texts he translated for his doctorate. He believed in doing good for the sake of being good, never for recognition. He never cared to flaunt his achievements or awards and lived his life with unparalleled humility.
Yet he never took himself too seriously. His bad jokes were legendary. He sported a beer helmet and enormous tie while reading the Megillah; his tie collection drew compliments from everyone -- including President Biden.
Barton loved nothing more than being a husband, abba and sabba. While Barton still had many plans, he lived to officiate both of his children’s weddings and his grandson’s naming ceremony. He watched in awe as Noam introduced him to governors and senators, and crossed the finish line in Marathons. He proudly pinned on Nira’s bars at army promotion ceremonies in Israel.
Barton believed in us all doing our part; in being a listener rather than just a speaker; in being gracious rather than jealous (though he was jealous of rabbis he deemed good singers). In our duty to protect each other, to get vaccinated, to stand against antisemitism and all forms of hate.
Perhaps most telling is that four rabbis co-officiated his funeral. And after everyone departed, several of his students dismissed the cemetery staff and stayed in the scorching sun to fill his grave themselves.
The Mishnah tells us, “Make for yourself a teacher, acquire for yourself a friend.” This was Barton for thousands of people. And we, his family, are the luckiest of all.